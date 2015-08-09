WTA Rogers Cup: Draw Breakdown And Favorites

Toronto hosts the Rogers Cup for the WTA starting Monday. Player representative Eugenie Bouchard was on hand to help out with the draw. The shocking news out of Ontario’s major city was that world number two and Australian Open finalist Maria Sharapova has withdrawn due to a right leg strain.

World number one Serena Williams is eager for a strong start after an injury forced her to withdraw at the SkiStar Swedish Open in Bastad. Now second-seeded Simona Halep is trying to build back her confidence after another coaching switch and said that she’s struggling for confidence.

The country’s darling Eugenie Bouchard hopes for a better showing compared to last year where she lost in the opening day last year to Shelby Rogers. It’s also the first time we’ll get to see her with her new hitting partner and her coach for the tournament, Marko Dragic. It will also be her first tournament since crashing out early at the All-England Club due to her withdrawal from the Citi Open.

Coming up is a comprehensive breakdown of each quarter with predicted semifinalist and matchups to watch for in each section.

Serena Williams’ quarter

Despite the injury to the world number one that forced her to pull out of Bastad. She’s the prohibited favorite to take home the title because of her dominance this year. All three major titles this year as well as the Key Biscayne title has just shown that she gets better with age.

Just like with the men, the top eight seeds receive a bye. With that in mind, Serena’s opening match will be against Flavia Pennetta or wildcard Gabriela Dabrowski.

Seventh-seeded French Open finalist Lucie Safarova is the projected quarterfinalist in this section along with the world number one. Her first match has her immediately on upset alert thanks to facing off against the winner of Sam Stosur and Daria Gavrilova, which is the section’s first round match to watch for.

Gavrilova is one of Russia’s next WTA Rising Stars along with Margarita Gasparyan. She’s made significant strides this season with a semifinal showing in Rome and taking out fellow countrywoman Maria Sharapova in Miami. Stosur was knocked off by Sloane Stephens at the Citi Open in the semifinals but before that was on an eight match winning streak which included a victory in Bad Gastein.

The Czech has not played since Wimbledon so she’ll have to shake off some rust against whoever she faces. These two potential opponents have been playing plenty since the The Championships ended so it won’t shock anyone if there was an upset on the cards.

Semifinalist: Serena Williams

Caroline Wozniacki’s Quarter

The Dane became on of the three major beneficiaries (along with Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza, who became the last woman to receive a bye) of Maria Sharapova’s withdrawal as she moved up to the four seed and now has her own quarter. This is a wide open section with eight different women who have the ability to get to the semifinals.

The draw did Wozniacki no favors as she opens up her Rogers Cup campaign with the winner of Belinda Bencic and Eugenie Bouchard. That matchup is the this quarter’s opening round match to watch for because both women are trending in opposite directions. Despite the loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Citi Open, the Swiss woman has been fantastic this year making two finals as she continues to move on up in the rankings at such a young age much like Martina Hingis did.

The story with Bouchard is pretty old now. Here’s a quick summary. Injuries and poor results have soured her second season since breaking out last year, and the firing of coach Sam Sumyk means she might be ready to turn over a new leaf. As previously mentioned, Bouchard lost in her opening round match at the Rogers Cup to Shelby Rogers. The Canadian, who usually lived for the major moments, shrunk in the limelight after her Wimbledon final with the woeful showing against Rogers. We could be seeing the beginning of Bouchard’s redemption season if she knocks off Bencic this week.

Ana Ivanovic, former Rogers Cup champion, is the other projected woman into the quarterfinal. This tournament will mark the first time that we see the Serb work again with former coach Nigel Sears. She’ll face the talented Irina-Camelia Begu or a qualifier in her first match of the tournament.

Venus Williams and Sabine Lisicki meet in another intriguing first round matchup to watch for. The German is a hot and cold player throughout the year except on the grass where she’s playing her best most of the time. Venus was last year’s finalist and hopes to replicate her magical run here last year. The pressing question though is will 11th-seed Ekaterina Makarova be healthy for this tournament.

The Russian was forced to retire from her match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova because of a calf injury that was sustained in the second set which she dropped to her countrywoman at the Citi Open. She called the trainer after the set and shockingly walked up to the net to shake hands after an extensive timeout. Should Makarova go out, this could be a chance for a qualifier for Alison Van Uytvanck to make a nice little run in Toronto.

As it was previously said, eight women had the ability to potentially escape this tricky section and make it into the semis. It seems that anyone who has an opening round match in this part of the draw has a slight advantage because of the quality of opponent they are getting. We could possibly see someone’s season takeoff like we did last year with Coco Vandeweghe. The top seeds won’t be making it out of this section.

Semifinalist: Belinda Bencic

Petra Kvitova’s quarter

The Czech number one can never seem to be consistent throughout the season. One week we’ll see her capture a prestigious title on tour then we’ll see her crash out in the opening round of an event the following week.

After that shocking loss at Wimbledon to Jelena Jankovic, it may be time for her and her camp to focus on the tour as a whole rather than Grand Slams only because of their poor results at the slams this year.

It seems like a trend that the top seeds will be facing off against players who are in an opening round match to watch for, and it continues with the Czech number one playing the winner of Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina.

The Ukrainian Svitolina has had a breakout season this year with her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals appearance coming at the French Open. She’s recently coming off of a semifinal loss at the Bank of the West Classic to Angelique Kerber. Victoria Azarenka is continuing the long, arduous road to get back into the top ten after injuries really derailed her season last year. She’s showed glimpses of that world number one form when she took the opening set against Serena at Wimbledon and really pushed her in Madrid and at the French Open.

At a height and power disadvantage, Svitolina prefers slower courts while the Belarusian thrives on the faster courts. Despite that, Azarenka withdrew from the Citi Open with an injury so how she plays and moves in the opening few games will be of intrigue to many.

The smaller Ukrainian can really battle with the two-time major champion, and this is a match that will be highly entertaining and could quite easily go three sets.

Garbine Muguruza is the other top seed in this section and will face off against one of two qualifiers. The woman to watch for in his section is Wimbledon quarterfinalist Coco Vandeweghe. The American made a nice run in Canada last year by making the quarterfinals and her serve is her main weapon of choice as she can get many cheap points off of that.

Muguruza might be in danger of feeling a major “Wimbledon hangover” and could crash out in the early rounds here. Kvitova is a very streaky player which bodes well for whoever gets out of the Azarenka-Svitolina match.

Semifinalist: Victoria Azarenka

Simona Halep’s Quarter

The Romanian is in a section filled with dangerous players and just like Wozniacki’s quarter, many players are capable of getting to the semifinals. She will be looking to gain some momentum for her North American hard court swing because of her early exit at Wimbledon and recent coaching change.

A matchup against Jelena Jankovic or Caroline Garcia in the second round might pose problems for her. In her Indian Wells final match against the Serb, both women went through many highs and lows emotionally. They had trouble holding serve throughout the match and as soon we’d see a break lead, it would be levelled all square once again. The Frenchwoman is a youngster who has power to trouble Halep, but the Romanian’s consistency should see her through.

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska is the other player with a bye in this section. Last year, she went through a number of powerful hitters to win the title and with her game clicking once again after her superb semifinal run to Wimbledon, she has to be the favorite to come out of the section.

The opening round match to watch for is between Frenchwoman Alize Cornet and ninth-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro. Cornet was recently upset by American teenager Louisa Chirico in the Citi Open. The Spaniard, who’s had a brilliant year with finals appearances in Miami and Rome, lost to Alison Riske early at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford.

Cornet is a mysterious player. She often plays her best tennis when up against the best, she beat Serena Williams multiple times last year, but falters under the pressure when she’s considered the favorite to the match. The Spaniard, who’s famous for her one-handed backhand, uses her groundstrokes to find acute angles making it difficult for her opponents to retrieve them. Both women don’t really have power and rely on their consistent groundstrokes to do damage.

The Pole, despite her loss to Kerber (who is also in this section) in Stanford, has to be thrilled with her section. She has the big hitters like Pavlyuchenkova or Stephens in her opener, and she knows how to deal with them by using her grab bag of shots. She might not end up the champion again, but even if she doesn’t, she’ll end up being pretty close to it.

Semifinalist: Agnieszka Radwanska

Semifinals

Serena Williams defeats Belinda Bencic

Victoria Azarenka defeats Agnieszka Radwanska

Finals

Serena Williams defeats Victoria Azarenka