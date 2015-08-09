ATP Citi Open: Kei Nishikori Defeats John Isner, Winning His First Title In Washington D.C

Japan's Kei Nishikori has won his 10th title of his career in Washington D.C at the Citi Open, beating home favourite a8c32.jpgin a testing final. It was a well deserved victory for Nishikori, and as a reward, he will break into the top four for the second time, and assert his dominance to the rest of the top players. Nishikori, who reached the final of the US Open last year, puts himself in the perfect position coming into the hard court Masters events in Montreal and Cincinnati.

A Tight First Set

Both Nishikori and Isner started off the set with love holds, John using his heavy power serve, and Kei putting his smart serving into play. Isner held serve emphatically, sealed with a deep and wide forehand winner to edge in front at 2-1. Nishikori had to battle hard during his serve game, as a firing cross court return gave the American an opportunity. He held tight though, evening out the scoreline at 2-2. Next, it was Isner's turn to crawl back into his own service game, as a sharp cross court return gave Nishikori a look in. The American used his biggest attribute to hold however, serving heavily to get himself out of trouble. The set remained tight, with few longer rallies, as neither player loosened their grip on their service games.

Nishikori began his service game serving at 4-5 with a missed passing shot opportunity, giving Isner hope. Some great forehands from the American pushed Nishikori into a corner, giving him opportunity to exploit the other with high and punishing strokes. A firing cross court forehand return followed by another deep return gave Isner the break, and the set 6-4. The first set was at a high quality and tight throughout, until Isner gave the last game everything he had to break.

Nishikori Holds His Nerve

The second seed battled hard in the first game of the second set to break immediately, helped along with some errors from the American. He consolidated quickly with another robust game, and Isner held his next service game with some more heavy serves out wide. Isner, who appeared visibly uncomfortable in his service game, then called the trainer and had a medical timeout due to a problem with his right shoulder. Three consecutive errors from John Isner, potentially brought upon by his shoulder, allowed Nishikori to hold quickly to be sent up 3-1. The American still found a way to pull out his best serves though, as he sealed his service game with an ace. Both players continued to hold serve with some tidy service games, until it was Nishikori's turn to serve out the set at 5-4.

A double fault followed by a tight wide backhand from Nishikori gave Isner an opportunity, sending the game to 30-30. A great point from the Japanese gave him set point, but the American saved it with a firing return, sending it to deuce. It was Nishikori though, that crept out of the game with a intelligent point finished at the net, to take the second set 6-4.

Nishikori Takes Control

Both players started off the set with dominant holds for 1-1, but you could sense Nishikori's urgency to get ahead in the deciding set. He did just that in the next game, as he broke the American's serve with a series of dominant points he dictated from the baseline, which included a roaring backhand down the line winner. Kei was increasingly dominant, gaining rhythm and momentum as he continued to whip punishing groundstrokes around the court. He kept points long and dictated them from the back of the court, forcing the less dynamic Isner to make errors or overstretch. A couple of unreturnable serves and his 18th ace allowed Isner to hold, but he was still a break down. More perfectly placed groundstrokes and great uses of pace put Nishikori just one point away from victory, and he sealed it with a spectacular smash, capturing the title 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

The Citi Open is Kei Nishikori's 10th career title, with 6 of those coming at ATP 500 events. He moves into the top 4 in the rankings on Monday, and #6 in the ATP Race to London, passing Rafael Nadal. Kei's next challenge is to break through in the Masters events, to prove he really is able to contend with the best. "I'll try to keep going," he said after his win. "I've been playing well." If he finds the form he displayed today, things could get interesting in Montreal.