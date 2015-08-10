Citi Open Press Conference Highlights

This year’s champion, Kei Nishikori about his new Adidas shoes that he previewed for the US Open this week:

“I’m happy with the shoes, especially I love the bright color. It’s actually for the US Open.”

Top-seeded woman Ekaterina Makarova when asked about compatriot Maria Sharapova’s decision to not play in the Fed Cup:

“I’m not going to comment on her decision.”

After a match with countless bad calls made by line judges, Jack Sock is asked if he thinks the linesmen are too “elderly”:

“It’s tough, I mean guys are hitting serves that are 140 MPH, and balls that are less than inch out. It is tough to see sometimes, you have to give them the benefit of the doubt.”

18-year-old Alexander Zverev after reaching the quarterfinals after upsetting Kevin Anderson and Alexandr Dolgopolov:

“Now I feel like I really belong on the tour. I didn’t have any expectations really [coming into the tournament]. My first time hitting on a hard court was on Saturday.”

Top-ranked American and this year’s runner-up John Isner asked about his thoughts on the GOP primary debate:

“Maybe Donald [Trump] didn’t do himself any favors, I’ll leave it at that.”

Rising Australian Sam Groth asked about whether he bulks up:



“No bulking. I’m not even allowed to look at the weights otherwise I’ll put weight on.”

2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur if she thinks she can stop Serena Williams:

“I’ve always enjoyed playing Serena. I know that on any given day, I can win. My game matches up well against hers.”

Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov asked to comment on his coaching situation:

“There’s not much happening right now. I’m looking for a good opportunity, I don’t think I need to jump into something right away, I’m not in a rush.”

Question posed by VAVEL contributor Paul Choi to Sloane Stephens after reaching her first WTA final: "Some players have rehearsed celebrations. Maria Sharapova always drops to her knees, covers her eyes, and pretends to cry. Do you have a imagination of what your celebration would be if you won the tournament?"



(After breaking out in laughter) “That has to probably be the best question I have ever heard in a presser. But I don’t have a rehearsed celebration, considering I’ve never been to a final, I wouldn’t have anything rehearsed. Whatever comes out, comes out, I guess.”