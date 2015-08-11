Rafael Nadal Dismisses Retirement Talk Despite Poor Season

This week, Rafael Nadal is playing in Montreal ten years on from his first title at the Rogers Cup, his initial hard court title. A decade on, Rafa reflects on his illustrious career, one full of experience and inspiring success. “In those ten years, I’ve enjoyed a lot of great moments, and some small bad moments but in general it’s been a fantastic ten years for me. It’s great to be back in Montreal." said the Spaniard. Since touching down in Canada, Rafa has appeared visibly happy and relaxed on and off the court, supported by his win in Hamburg a couple of weeks ago.

Nadal, who is always realistic yet positive, is in no way thinking about retirement, despite the persistent questioning from the media. He set things straight in his pre-tournament press conference earlier this week. “For sure there is more behind than in front (of my career). I’m sure of that. But I don’t think about that. Day by day is my way to work. In 2005 I was aged 19, and I’m sure that I won’t be playing tennis until 39. That is part of the career and life. I have motivation to keep going so it’s difficult to think about not playing. But when it comes, I will know. When I wake up without motivation to improve that will be the end. But until that day arrives I’m here and enjoying it.”

The Struggle

Rafa is only 29 years old, but many have speculated that he wouldn't play into his 30s for years. Not only does he play a physically demanding game, but his career has been mentally draining. He's experienced countless setbacks and injuries from the start which all take incredible amounts of strength to overcome. Nadal is known for having the strongest, most resistant mentality, hence why he is able to overcome adversity, but this year hasn't been the same.

Nadal missed the entire North American hard court season due to a wrist injury last year, and then, struck down with appendicitis, he finished his season in Shanghai, losing his first match, one he insisted in playing despite the pain. Nadal had an appendectomy at the beginning of November, therefore missing both the Paris Masters and the ATP World Tour Finals.

He hasn't come back to the tour this year in the way that many expected. It's been a slow road back to the recovery of his game and most importantly, confidence. It's not finished yet, but he's most definitely getting closer to where he wants to be. “In 2015 I’ve been very healthy, 2014 was a tough year, especially the second half. I’ve had some important injuries and had to stop playing for several periods. I’ve lost some matches that I should have won this year, but I still have positive feelings.”

The Revival

A mediocre year does not beckon retirement. Take a look at Federer in 2013, for example. 32 years old and only winning one title at an ATP 250 level, many speculated that his glory days were over. The following year, he reached the final of Wimbledon and won two Masters titles. A bad year doesn't mean you have to hang up your racket. Patience is key, and that's what both champions, Nadal and Federer, have in common.

Nadal has come a long way since the start of the season. His main issue has been mental, but finally we saw extremely positive signs during his performance in Hamburg, where he won his biggest title since Roland Garros 2014. “Mentally, [in Hamburg], I’ve been very stable during the whole week, something I haven’t been able to do this season. It’s something that I’m happy [about]. That should be the way I have to play. It was one of my strongest points during my career. This year, I felt like my mental part was more up and down, on and off than usual. I’m working well, and I hope that that week in Hamburg will help me here.” he explained.

A decade later, Rafa's still motivated and enjoying his career. It's been a struggle at times, but retirement is not the answer for him. Fortunately, one of the sport's greats still has the passion and desire to keep playing.