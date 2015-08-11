ATP Rogers Cup: Nick Kyrgios Takes Out Fernando Verdasco As He Advances

The Court Central was the scene of a great match between Fernando Verdasco and the enigma Nick Kyrgios who is 10 years his junior. At the end, it was Kyrgios who prevailed as the young star captured the victory 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Opening set to the Australian

Kyrgios found the way to capitalize on the opportunities he had throughout the first set and his serves were his "lifesaver" when he was in trouble. The 20-year-old started the match out by saving three break points by hitting two aces to hold in the opening game. Despite that it was not the best start. Kyrgios took the first break chance he had on Verdasco's service game with a forehand winner to lead 3-2. However he couldn’t keep the lead and the Spaniard broke back in the next game by taking advantage of one of the seven double faults that the Australian hit throughout the match.

The third break of the set arrived when Verdasco was serving to equalize at four apiece. In that game, Kyrgios had two chances to break with the first one getting saved via the serve and volley but in the next point, the world number 38 thought that the Aussie's shot was too long but landed in. So Verdasco's return was weak and was dumped into the net giving the Australian the chance to close out he set on his serve. Kyrgios didn´t waste the opportunity and with two aces, he took the set 6-3 after 27 minutes.

The script reverses in Verdasco's favor

The second set was very similar to the first one but this time in Verdasco's favor. After the first changeover, Kyrgios had a nightmare of a game on serve with two unforced errors and two double faults as the Spaniard took the lead 3-1. The 20-year-old broke back in the next game breaking his him at love.

It seemed like the set was heading to a tiebreak, but Verdasco closed it out in the tenth game. Kyrgios was serving at 15-30 when the Spaniard challenged a drop shot that was initially called out but after the review, the call was reversed to give Verdasco two set points. That challenge flustered Kyrgios as he dropped the set 6-4 with an unforced error.

Although the 31 year old Spaniard had a little bit of luck in the end, he played much better in the second set as he improved with his serve's efficiacy and location. In addition, he had one more winner and eight less unforced errors than Kyrgios.

Pushing for victory

In the deciding set, Kyrgios needed to push harder. The intensity didn’t pay off at the start as he faced two break points but saved them with strong backhands and from that game on, he had the confidence to attack Verdasco. In the third game, the Aussie took the initiative and moved the Spaniard all over the court to force him to commit errors to give the break to Kyrgios to lead 2-1 before the first changeover.

However for third time in the match, the lead disappeared in the next game, this time Verdasco hit two forehand winners and forced Kyrgios to play inside the court so broke back to equalize 2-2. The short points played in favor of Kyrgios who found his rhythm and gained confidence in the final part of the match. Meanwhile Verdasco got exasperated because he didn’t figured out how to get into Kyrgios' service games.

The end of the match was very exciting. In the ninth game, Verdasco saved two match points to stay alive. Kyrgios came back to reach the deuce, then he hit a backhand winner to get his first match point but the Spaniard saved it hitting an ace. In the end, the Spaniard held his serve but Kyrgios had the chance to close the match with his own serve; two good serves and an ace later, gave him the victory 6-3, 4-6. 6-4.

It was a very tight match and Kyrgios was the winner because he took his chances, the stats show us that the young star had 35 winner and 33 unforced errors mind while Verdasco had 29 and 29 respect, the real difference was that Nick took five of nine break points and the Spanish only took four of the 13 he had.

Now Verdasco will be completely focused on his second round match against Pierre–Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in doubles where he is playing with his countryman Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios will play doubles too, he will be partnering with his new mentor Lleyton Hewitt and in the first round they will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils. In singles, his next match will be against Stan Wawrinka, current French Open Champion who has already beat him in Queens this year(6-3, 6-4).