WTA Rogers Cup: Major Upsets In The Field Including Garbine Muguruza And Lucie Safarova; Daily Roundup

If you love upsets, then the Rogers Cup in Toronto where the WTA is holding it is for you. Count em'. Five major upsets were in Toronto starting with Lucie Safarova getting upset by soon-to-be Australian Daria Gavrilova.

The upsets continued to roll on through the day with some major ones such as Belinda Bencic over Caroline Wozniacki and Lesia Tsurenko over Garbine Muguruza, but it was Victoria Azarenka's one-sided match against Petra Kvitova that raised eyebrows. Let's take a look at the day's action.

Lucie Safarova - Daria Gavrilova

It was the first ever head-to-head meeting between Safarova and Gavrilova. Both women came out dressed in the same attire and were only able to be told apart because of Safarova's signature headband look. After gettig acclimated to their opponent's game play in the first few games, Safarova did the damage on her fourth attempt in the 17 point fifth game. The break lead was all she needed as she took the opening set 6-4.

After Gavrilova saved an early break chance in the second which prevented her from falling behind a set and a break, a flurry of late breaks in the set went her way. She got up 4-2 but dropped three straight games before winning three on the bounce herself to take the second set.

After four breaks of serve in the opening five games of the third set, Gavrilova took her chance in the 12th game to clinch taking it 7-5 in the third.

The Russian takes on Roberta Vinci in her next match.

Caroline Wozniacki - Belinda Bencic

The teen Swiss sensation followed up her victory over Eugenie Bouchard with another impressive victory, this time over Caroline Wozniacki.

The Dane, who was not 100 percent after her early round loss in Stanford, still looked she may have been carrying an injury in this match. She was not moving her best as Bencic took this one in straights. However, Wozniacki had the break lead early on in the sets before the Swiss stormed back to take both sets 7-5, 7-5.

She will face Sabine Lisicki for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ekaterina Makarova - Polona Hercog

Russia's number two fell by the wayside as she continue to falter in the smaller tournaments. A calf injury forced her to retire in her semifinal match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Citi Open so that may have hampered her here.

Polona Hercog opened the match up with a break before Makarova struck back immediately to level. The Slovenian dominated the set after that though winning five of the final six games to take the opener 6-2.

Makarova would level the match by winning a tiebreaker. She fought from behind most of the set though having fallen an early break down again. She was down 3-5 before coming back to force the breaker and winning.

However, the Slovenian just looked the more consistent of the two in the end as she took the match 7-5 in the third. Hercog will now face Ana Ivanovic and coule potentially meet Bencic in the quarterfinals.

Garbine Muguruza - Lesia Tsurenko

The Spaniard experienced the same "Wimbledon hangover" syndrome that Bouchard felt last year. In her first match back from that Wimbledon final, Muguruza looked a shadow of herself.

Even in the first set when she was leading 5-3, you could tell that Tsurenko was always in the game. Four straight for the Ukrainian after that as she took the opener 7-5.

After that, it was practically a meltdown after that for the Spaniard. One game in the whole second set, and it was the game to prevent her from being shutout in that set. 6-1 to Tsurenko as it was yet another top 10 win for the Ukrainian on the year. She will face fellow qualifier Carina Witthoft next.

Victoria Azarenka - Petra Kvitova

It wasn't a mystery anymore why the Czech number one and world number four was looking sluggish. The diagnosis with mono really made her look average at the best in her match against Azarenka.

The two-time Wimbledon champion just could not get it going. The pop on her serve wasn't there, the angles, and that raw power she had looked completely gone because of the diagnosis.

Full credit to Azarenka for playing so well lately and taking advantage of the situation, but you'd expect a much closer match if the world number four was healthy.

How bad was it for Kvitova you ask? Well she was broken six times in ten total service games. That pretty much tells you all you need to know. When the serve is not on, she's not on. No doubt about it as she fell 6-2, 6-3.

The former world number one is now heavily favored to get to the quarterfinals as she faces Italian Sara Errani.

The best of the rest

Other top seeds had no problems getting through. Ana Ivanovic, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, and Agnieszka Radwanska all advanced in straight sets. Alize Cornet continues her strong showing by knocking off former Australian Open finalist Dominika Cibulkova in straights.

Brit Heather Watson fell just short against Andrea Petkovic, failing to set up another Serena Williams showdown. Sabine Lisicki picks up right where she left off after defeating Venus Williams a couple of nights ago by beating Barbora Zahlavova Strycova.