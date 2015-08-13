Nick Kyrgios Sparks Backlash After Inexcusable Outburst

Last week, we asked a question in one of our articles, 'Have Kyrgios' antics gone too far?', and this week, we're answering it: Yes.

During the second round match between Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios at the Rogers Cup, the Australian bad boy crossed the line. In the midst of the second set, Kyrgios said 'Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend. Sorry to tell you that, mate.' In the first set, Kyrgios could also be heard muttering 'banging an 18-year old.' There's no shortage of outbreaks from Kyrgios, but this incident, bringing a player's private life on court, is by far the most dire, and frankly unacceptable.

The reference is rumored to be towards Croatian rising star Donna Vekic, who has been linked to Stan Wawrinka since his separation from his wife. Regardless of the mechanics behind the accusation, it is not a matter that should be brought onto the court.

Wawrinka remained calm and ignored the claim on court, but it was visible that he was fuming by the end of the match. He retired in the third set with a back injury, but did shake hands with Kyrgios. His professionalism was apparent, and continued after the match, as the Swiss posted a series of tweets, expressing what was on everybody's mind after the incident. (via @stanwawrinka)

In the post match press conference, Wawrinka speaking to journalists in French, said that he confronted Kyrgios in the locker room after the match, but the Australian tried to avoid him. “It stays in the locker room." was all that the two-time Grand Slam champion said of their behind-the-scenes exchange.