ATP Rogers Cup: Kei Nishikori Into Semifinals After Recording First Career Win Against Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal was looking rejuvenated at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. With Kei Nishikori as his quarterfinal opponent, someone who he’s never lost to, Nadal had some confidence coming in. However, with only a few top ten wins this year for the Spaniard, who knew what would happen out there. Nishikori took it to Nadal as he earned his first ever win over the 14-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 6-4.

Nishikori pummels Nadal in opening set

The Spaniard opened up the match with a couple of aces which showed us that he was ready to compete with the best. Nadal had break point in the following game but an returnable serve by Nishikori saved it and would hit two fantastic shots down the line in the following points to level for one-all.

Nishikori began to attack the Nadal serve with some aggressive returns. After nearly falling a break down, he delivered a break to Nadal as last year’s US Open finalist went up 2-1 after a forehand down the line.

The deep hitting continued by world number five as he was pushing Nadal all over the place. Nadal was pushed at points against Stakhovsky and Youzhny, but Nishikori was a much different animal. He’d consolidate and then followed that up with another break for 4-1 after a few double faults from Nadal.

It seemed like the Citi Open champion could not miss anything as he held for 5-1 before he served out for the set. A couple of aces and a cross-court forehand winner sealed the opening set for Nishikori 6-2. The key stat was Nadal’s first serve percentage. It sat at 48 percent which meant Nishikori saw plenty of looks to attack the Spaniard’s second serve and start plenty of points on the offensive.

Nadal pushes Nishikori late in the set but still falls short

After his first set struggles, Nadal started the second set with a strong hold much to the delight of the crowd who wanted to see him get back in the match. It wasn’t too long before he fell behind again though as Nishikori painted the corners and exposed Nadal’s short groundstrokes to break. A couple of aces in the next game plus more time putting Nadal on the defensive made it four straight games for Nishikori.

The Spaniard was back on the board again, this time with a break of the Nishikori serve. Strong returning and deeper groundstrokes got him that game as he yelled a huge “Vamos!” to get himself fired up. After falling down 0-30, Nadal played some brilliant points and consolidated the break for 3-4. Despite the positive last few games, Nadal would get angry for not doing more in the opportunities he had when up 15-30 as Nishikori held for 5-3.

Despite a double fault, his sixth of the match, the Spanish number two held for 5-4 and needed to break to stay in the match. After some worrying double faults on match point, Nishikori capped off the match with a cross-court forehand winner to seal the match and his first ever win against Nadal. He’s through to his fifth career Masters 1000 semifinal where he will meet Andy Murray for a spot in the final.