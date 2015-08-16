WTA Rogers Cup Final Preview: Belinda Bencic - Simona Halep

On Sunday, August 16th, 2015 at the Aviva Centre, Belinda Bencic and Simona Halep will attempt to win their first title of the 2015 Emirates US Open Series.

Reviewing Bencic and Halep's stellar week

Both Bencic and Halep are coming off stellar weeks on the courts of Toronto. Belinda Bencic has played five matches against five top 25 opponents in the last five days and she's won them all! Taking everyone by surprise, she defeated home favourite Eugenie Bouchard, former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic, a former Grand Slam finalist in Sabine Lisicki and on Saturday, Serena Williams. Arguably, there's no one who is more deserving of a spot in the showpiece as Belinda Bencic this week.

Simona Halep on the other hand, has had a bumpy road to the final. Opening with a straight sets win over Jelena Jankovic, she found herself squeezing past Stanford champion Angelique Kerber and down a set to Agnieszka Radwanska en route to the semifinals. She was able to claw back in both of those matches to win, much to the appreciation of her Romanian supporters. On Saturday, she was able to defeat Sara Errani for the third consecutive time to book a place in the final.

Belinda - Simona: Who Has the Edge?

With Bencic's stellar week on the hard courts of Toronto, she has spent more than 10 hours of grinding out hard-fought wins over quality opponents. Even though she is only 18 and still young in tennis years, she must have started to feel fatigued physically and/or mentally. For someone so young, it is understandable because she has never had a week where she was able to beat so many great players on back-to-back days.

On the other hand, Halep has only spent six hours on the court and will be well rested for the final. Unfortunately for the young Swiss, this is also a tough and quick turnaround for her. From beating the world number one to having to play the biggest final of your career in the span of 14 hours, it can be challenging for her. This has been the case for many players who have beaten Serena in the past. They are just not able to mentally regroup after such a big win. For these reasons, the Romanian has a bit of an edge and advantage coming into Sunday's showpiece.

Don't Count Out Belinda Yet!

Even though Bencic has a few disadvantages going into her last match of the 2015 Rogers Cup, Halep must be fully aware that her opponent can play some of her best tennis, even from the brink of defeat. Throughout the week, the 18-year-old has had her back against the wall and time and time again, she's been able to defy all expectations and win.

Prediction

Belinda Bencic might be playing some of the best tennis of her career as of late but it's hard to see her take down another big name for the sixth day in a row. Simona Halep might have a mental lapse at some point in the match that will give Bencic a set but it's hard to not see her winning this one.

Prediction: Halep in three sets