ATP Rogers Cup Final Preview: Novak Djokovic - Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are set to compete against each other for the 27th time in the final of the Rogers Cup, where both are searching for another elusive Masters crown. The Rogers Cup is the first of the Masters events of the hard court season, and every year the best players of the world come to Montreal to compete. It has been a week full of controversy, but two of tennis' most respectable ambassadors are the last men standing.

Andy Murray, the new world number two, comes into the final having beaten the likes of Nishikori and Tsonga, and he's done so without dropping a set. In his semifinal against Nishikori, he won with a punishing 6-3, 6-0 scoreline, and won the last 8 games in a row, completely dominating his opponent, but it became apparent that Nishikori was in fact in pain. The Brit has arguably been playing some of his best and most consistent tennis this year, as he's reached the final of the Australian Open, both semifinals at Wimbledon and the French Open.

It's not only his performance at majors that has been stellar, he's won 3 titles this year and has improved lots of aspects of his game, especially on clay. Murray, who lost to eventual champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinal of last year's Rogers Cup is in-form and confident, but he can't afford to be anything less than perfect is he is to beat the dominant Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, the world number one, has been having probably the best season of his career and is dominating the rest of the players. He's as close as anybody will get to being unstoppable, having a win-loss of 52-3, and reaching the final of every event he has entered this year, except his first tournament of the year in Doha. However, his path to the final has been unusually smooth for a Masters event, as he hasn't played anybody inside the top 32. He's beaten Bellucci, Sock, Gulbis and Chardy and has lost one set. Djokovic powered through Jeremy Chardy in his semifinal in 1 hour and 20 minutes, despite several visits from the trainer with a right elbow issue. However, he doesn't seem too concerned: "Every day is a new day. I try to bury the pain, play with the pain, it is part of what we do."

The Serb has won the last eight matches against Murray, which have all been at crucial stages of major tournaments, including the final of the Australian Open and Miami Masters this year. Despite Murray's best efforts, he hasn't beaten the world number one since the Wimbledon final in 2013. The head-to-head is firmly in Djokovic's favour, at 19-8, which will bring the Serb an extra advantage of confidence, but the main thing on Murray's side in the final, is that he's had experience during the tournament of beating tough and in-form players, and he hasn't lost a set doing so, unlike Djokovic.

Djokovic, respected for his consistent performance at Masters events, is looking for his fourth Rogers Cup title, but is firmly aware of the challenge that awaits him. Despite a winning head to head, Andy Murray always puts up a fight. “Andy is all-around player, very complete, and has been around for so many years,” said Djokovic. “He knows how to play in the big stage, in the big matches.” Murray is looking for his second title at the Rogers Cup, and he seems more inspired than ever, stating that he's happy with his level and boosted by his new ranking of number two.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic in three sets.