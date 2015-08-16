WTA Cincinnati: Western & Southern Open Preview

Two weeks to go until the last Grand Slam of the year, US Open, kicks off at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in New York, the top players are hoping for a successful visit to Cincinnati where many of them play their final event before the prestigious major.

First quarter

The defending champion Serena Williams returns to the Western & Southern Open as the top seed and title favorite after a scintillating first seven months of the season which saw her lift the trophies in all three Grand Slams held so far this year. After suffering a surprise loss to Belinda Bencic in the semifinals in Toronto, only her second of the year, Williams will start her campaign in Cincinnati against Czech qualifier Lucie Hradecka or Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova. Projected to meet the world number one in the third round is Italian Sara Errani, who just made the semifinals of Toronto and will have her hands full in the first round against Daria Gavrilova.

Should the American fight her way to the quarterfinals, she is guaranteed to face a tough opposition as the next section of the draw is absolutely stacked. In an intriguing first rounder, American Sloane Stephens - who recently won her first WTA title in Washington - will take on Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro. Stephens won the only previous meeting between the two and the Spaniard has been struggling since the clay season, which suggests that the American might have the upper hand. Also in this section are a couple of former world number ones and major champions, Venus Williams and Ana Ivanovic. Williams, the older sister of Serena, and Ivanovic could face in the second round in a fascinating match if Venus is able to conquer Zarina Diyas first.

Second quarter

Headlining the second quarter are a pair of Czech players, Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova. The former was diagnosed with mononucleosis after this year's Wimbledon but has been cleared to continue on playing by her doctor. Kvitova, the world number four was dealt with a tough draw in Toronto last week and this week is no different as she will face the winner of Sabine Lisicki and Caroline Garcia, both dangerous big-hitting players, in her first match. Moreover, Elina Svitolina and Alison Riske - who have both won against Kvitova in the past - have landed in this section, as has Canadian Eugenie Bouchard who after a breakthrough season in 2014 is going through a sophomore slump this year.

Safarova, a runner-up at the French Open earlier this year, opens against either Yulia Putintseva or wildcard Coco Vandeweghe, whom she lost to at Wimbledon. The Czech world number seven could potentially face the winner of arguably one of the toughest first round matches in the draw between Angelique Kerber and Belinda Bencic. Kerber recently won the title in Stanford, already her fourth of the year, while Bencic followed up her strong grass season with a magical giant-killing run in Toronto. She took out four top 10 players and six top 25 players altogether to win her second WTA title having won in Eastbourne on grass earlier this year.

Third quarter

The highest seeds in this quarter are Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki, seeded third and fifth respectively. The Romanian world number three will start against the winner between Kristina Mladenovic and Daniela Hantuchova. However, the Romanian had a taxing run all the way into the final in Toronto last week and had to eventually retire in the third set against Bencic due to injury. At the time of writing, Halep hasn't withdrawn from Cincinnati but her participation in the tournament remains uncertain because of the retirement in the final of Toronto. If she were to play, her opener could be a tricky one as Mladenovic has beaten her in both of their previous two matches, including one this year and Hantuchova is a former top five player. The Romanian is projected to meet Andrea Petkovic for a place in the quarterfinals, with the always dangerous Camila Giorgi looming in the German's section as well.

The fifth-seeded Wozniacki faces an uphill battle in her efforts to repeat the semifinal appearance from last year. The Dane has been struggling with a leg injury recently and hasn't won a match since Wimbledon. Furthermore, she most likely opens against Victoria Azarenka if the Belarusian overcomes American qualifier Lauren Davis in the first round. Azarenka, a former world number one just like the Dane, has won the last four meetings between the two, three of which have taken place this year. Even if Wozniacki was to advance to the third round, she is projected to meet Spaniard Wimbledon runner-up Garbine Muguruza - another player she has a losingrecord against.

Fourth quarter

Maria Sharapova, seeded second, will return after withdrawing from Toronto last week and faces either Barbora Strycova or Varvara Lepchenko. Potential third round match with Agnieszka Radwanska awaits and it could be a fun one - the pair has a long history, with Sharapova leading the head-to-head by 12 wins to 2.

The other top 8 seed in Sharapova's quarter is Czech Karolina Pliskova, currently in midst of her breakthrough season which has seen her rise to the top 10 for the first time. Pliskova's first opponent will be the winner between a qualifier and Samantha Stosur, former US Open champion. Madison Keys, Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Jankovic are also all present in this section. Keys and Bacsinszky facing off in the first round.

Predictions

Semifinals: Serena Williams d. Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka d. Maria Sharapova

Final: Serena Williams d. Victoria Azarenka