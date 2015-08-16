ATP Rogers Cup: Andy Murray Defeats Novak Djokovic In Incredible Marathon Final

Andy Murray, the world number two, has won the Rogers Cup in Montreal after defeating Novak Djokovic in a phenomenal final that didn't disappoint. It's been over two years since the Brit has defeated the world number one, but he finally put an end to his losing streak. It's Murray's second title at the Rogers Cup, and this year, it puts him in a perfect position coming into the all-important US Open later this month.

Running Start From Murray

Both Djokovic and Murray started off the first set with strong holds to 15, but it was the Brit that appeared more aggressive. Despite this, Djokovic worked his way into Murray's next service game, reaching deuce with some solid work at the net and a punishing forehand winner. It was an early test for the second seed, but he came through to edge ahead 2-1. Next, it was Djokovic's turn to battle hard for a hold. Incredible, deep and aggressive groundstrokes made the world number run. A cross court forehand winner gave the Brit his first break point, but a solid serve from Djokovic took the game to deuce. After five break point chances, Murray finally took his sixth by changing direction perfectly, to break serve and lead 3-1.

The Serb continued to attempt to mix things up with some drop shots, but the Brit, who was moving exceptionally well, was able to reach them. Despite a tentative second serve allowing Djokovic to whip a backhand return cross court, Murray held serve with a perfect down the line forehand to continue to lead 4-1.

Djokovic Fights Back

The next hold for Djokovic was crucial. Uncharacteristic unforced errors combined with raw aggression from Murray gave the Brit break point, but he held his nerve, and kept himself just one break down. A double fault from Murray followed by a disastrous unforced error sent his service game to 30-30. Then, an incredible point from Novak gave him his first break point of the match. Murray's backhand drifted out, and Djokovic snatched the break back. Djokovic was playing with purpose now, and proving just why he is the best player in the world right now. 3-4.

Murray had a look-in at 15-30, but an ultra-confident Djokovic had no trouble whipping a forehand down the line, and then serving an ace. The Brit wasn't done yet though, deep groundstrokes continued to trouble Djokovic, sending the game back to deuce. It was Djokovic though, that came through, leveling the score at 4-4 with a magnificent backhand.

Composure And Aggression From Murray

Murray, who was still convinced that he was playing in the right way to win the match, had game point at 15, but a dodgy line call put him off. The umpire, who was adamant that the ball was 'definitely' long, was in fact wrong, and an unforced error later, Djokovic had break point. A phenomenal backhand kept Murray alive though, and he held serve for 5-4.

Djokovic, who bizarrely decided to approach the net despite having the ability to end the point, gave Murray a look in. Then, a gorgeous backhand gave the Brit two set points. Djokovic saved the first with an unreturnable serve, but Murray kept pushing, and with another aggressive return, he took the first set 6-4. It was a dramatic set, but Murray remained calm and aggressive, so was able to edge ahead right at the last minute. The first set was critical, as Murray had never beaten Djokovic from being a set down before, and the Brit was 47-0 in 2015 when he winning the first set.

A Turbulent Second Set

The ever-resourceful Djokovic broke Murray's serve to love immediately. It was a perfect way for him to start the second set, and on top of that, he was as relaxed as ever. There's no question about it, the first set was emotionally draining for Murray. Djokovic held to love next, holding for 2-0, and proving just why he is the world number one, as he sealed the hold with a forehand landing right on the baseline. However, Murray's strong serves gave him three game points. A perfect backhand from Djokovic saw him edge into the game, and he continued to direct the Brit around the court, reaching deuce. Two aces put Murray on the board, but he was still trailing by a break.

Sealed with an ace, Djokovic held serve perfectly to lead 3-1, and Andy followed shortly afterwards with a strong hold of his own, but he still remained down a break of serve. It appeared as if Novak was going through a dip in energy, as he missed three shots, badly. Then, he double faulted, giving Murray a double break point. However, after a racket change, the Serb was back in the game, sending it to deuce. A deep forehand from Murray, right the baseline, gave the Brit yet another break point, but Novak saved it with a perfect forehand wrong-footing his opponent. More punishing forehands gave Murray yet another opportunity to break, which he took, to even up the score. Djokovic broke straight back though. Although getting frustrated at times, the Serb proved his resilience by not wasting any time to lead by a break once again. Both players then held serve easily, and it appeared that Novak was saving himself for the next game, where he would attempt to serve out the second set. With a strong hold, Djokovic served out the second set, to take the Rogers Cup final to a decider.

Early Advantage For Murray

Even after two hours, the first and second seeds were still able to produce some breathtaking rallies. Murray won an impressive rally, finishing with a perfect drop shot, but Djokovic crept through the game to gain a break point. With a huge serve and a 'come on!' the Brit saved it, then with another heavy serve out wide, he had game point. It was an early test of nerve for Murray, but he passed it with flying colours (and three shouts of 'come on!'). A double fault and a lob that drifted long combined with some attacking tennis from Murray gave the Brit break point, but an awful drop shot snatched it away. Another uncharacteristic error from Djokovic gave him another chance though, and this time he took it with a punishing backhand followed by a volley. The Brit was up a break, 2-0. Murray was truly back in business, as he won two outstanding points, painting the lines, to consolidate his break. He was playing aggressively once more, and dictating play just like he did at the start of the match. 3-0. Djokovic, despite being 0-30 down, held his serve, just.

The Best Game Of The Tournament?

Murray was still very much in control, as he moved Djokovic around the court perfectly, setting up countless opportunities to hit into a wide open court. An insane wrong footing sent Murray's service game to deuce, but an outrageous backhand cross court (just clipping the line) set up a game point for the Brit. Anything less than perfect was getting ruthlessly punished though, as Djokovic's jaw dropping drop shot sent it back to deuce. It was the Serb's turn to try and convert his game point, but Murray opened up a corridor down the line to save it. A double fault at the worst possible time gave Djokovic one more chance to break back, but Murray had nerves of steel, and set up a game point once more with two breathtaking shots, a spectacular volley and another wrong footing forehand. A massive deep forehand set up yet another break point for the Serb, but an ace saved it. This game was as tight as it could possibly get, as it tossed backwards and forwards between deuce and adv Djokovic for what seemed like a lifetime. Over seventeen minutes, 26 points, and 10 deuces later, Murray finally held his serve, and remained that crucial break ahead in the decider. 4-1.

Two uneventful holds of serve edged Murray ever closer to winning the Rogers Cup, as he was now just one game away at 5-2. A spectacular backhand down the line pushed him closer, and two errors from Novak gave him a championship point. After tossing backwards and forwards between deuce and advantage some more, a backhand winner as Murray moved up the court, set up a third match point. Djokovic wasn't going to let the match slip away just yet though, as he held his serve after having to battle hard in his service game. The time had finally come for Murray to serve out the match, but he cracked, giving the world number one double break point. Both were saved though, as he continued to serve incredibly well under pressure. Djokovic saved match point number four, but Murray instantly set up his fifth. After over three hours, Andy Murray took his fifth match point, and was crowned the champion of the Rogers Cup in Montreal. Congratulations, Andy!