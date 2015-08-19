WTA Cincinnati: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Upsets Agnieszka Radwanka

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova upset 13th seed Agnieszka Radwanska 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 at the 2015 Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.

Before the Match

Schmiedlova and Radwanska had met once before on the hard courts of Key Biscayne in Miami earlier this year. It was a tightly-contested encounter but Radwanska was victorious, winning it 6-4 7-5.

Tightly Contested Opening Set Goes the Way of Radwanska

Schmiedlova won the spin of the coin and elected to serve first. The young Slovakian knew that she had to get off to a good start as getting behind early against a former top player in Radwanska was not an option. Both players served well for the first five games of the match.

The first break of serve came in the sixth game where Schmiedlova finally converted one of her break point chances. Up 4-2 now, the 20-year-old looked to be en route to taking the first set over the former world number two but the Pole was in no mood to let that happen. Breaking straight back, Radwanska was back on serve. With her experience showing for the rest of the set, the world number 15 rounded off three set games to take a tightly contested opening set, 6-4. Almost every game in that set went to deuce.

Tug of War for Second Set Won by Schmiedlova

To begin the second set, all eyes were on the 20-year-old from Bratislava. Was she able to hold serve to stop Radwanska's run of four straight games? With one of the more straightfoward holds of serve in the match, she did just that. Schmiedlova refused to go away and in the next game, she managed to get a crucial break that eventually decided the winner of the second set. An incorrect challenge from the world number 15 on Schmiedlova's second break point of the game, gave the youngster the early break.

Now with the momentum, the 20-year-old began to dictate a lot more and even when she was on the defensive, she managed to hit two stunning backhand down the line passing shot winners to consolidate the break. With both players bringing out the best in each other, this match was getting more intriguing. The Slovakian had a chance to go up 4-0 but the Pole saved that break point to hold serve. After that game, Radwanska asked the umpire to call for the trainer on the next changeover but after hitting a return that landed way out, she decided she couldn't continue until she was treated. "I can't even hold the racquet," said Radwanska. It turned out, a big blister on Agnieszka's right hand was causing her problems, forcing her to take a medical timeout. Who would this unintentional break in play favour?

It turned out to favour Schmiedlova as she looked seemingly unrattled by her opponent's injury. Holding for 4-1, the Slovakian looked to be sending this match to a decider. The Pole kept the lead to only one break as she held in the next game but Schmiedlova was in the ascendancy. With some stunning winners off of both wings, most notably her backhand, the WTA Rising Star held for a 5-2 lead. Serving to stay in the set, Radwanska had to save two set points to hold serve. Now with the set on her racquet, at the fourth time of asking, Schmiedlova had won the second set 6-3. That break in the second set of the game proved to be crucial as both players held their service games for the rest of the set.

Schmiedlova Dominates Final Set

In the first game of the final set, Schmiedlova had a break point but it was saved by Radwanska. In the end, the Pole was able to hold to start the final set. Despite this, the Slovakian continued to play some of her best tennis when it mattered. Schmiedlova had an answer for everything Radwanska through at her. With another hold of serve, we were tied at 1-all. This is when Schmiedlova's dominance of the final set began.

Breaking at the second time of asking, the 20-year-old had the early advantage. After saving a break point, Schmiedlova consolidated the break to go up a 3-1 lead. Continuing to dominate with her backhand, as well as her forehand, the 20-year-old was in the ascendancy. With Radwanska looking seemingly out of sorts, Schmiedlova broke once more to go up 4-1. At 40-30 on Schmiedlova's serve in the next game, the Pole managed to pull out something special of her repertoire of shots.

Could this prove to be the turning point in this match?

Despite Radwanska's efforts, it wasn't enough. With another hold of serve from Schmiedlova, she found herself one game away from her first top 20 win of her career. Cracking more and more winners against a seemingly deflated Radwanska, the Slovakian managed to break at love to defeat the world number 15, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, earning the biggest win of her career.