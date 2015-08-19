ATP Cincinnati: Stan Wawrinka Survives Three Set Battle Against Teen Borna Coric

Stan Wawrinka dealt with physical issues at the beginning of the match against Borna Coric. He took advantage from his opponent's errors in the first set but as the match progressed, the Swiss number two improved his serving and imposed his will to take the match in three sets.

First set to the Croatian star

The match started with Wawrinka hitting three aces to held at love in less than a minute, and he kept the momentum by earning two break points on Coric's serve. But the 18-year-old saved them showing off his resiliency. In the third game, it was Wawrinka who was in trouble with his serve and forehand as the Croatian broke after a forehand error by the Swiss and then consolidated at love.

Wawrinka had some problems hitting his forehand as a result of the back pain that he felt last week so he was trying to play short points.

The eighth game was the most exciting of the set, Coric needed almost nine minutes to keep the lead against the world number five as he faced one break point and hit a couple of unforced errors. In the next game, the Croatian number three took advantage of one double fault and an unforced error by Wawrinka to close out the set 6-3.

Both players were having trouble serving, especially the Swiss, who served 48 percent on first serves winning 69% of the points and 47 percent on the second. In addition to his serving problems, Wawrinka hit 13 more unforced errors than Coric, ending the set with 14 winners and 21 unforced errors compared to four winners and eight errors by the Croatian.

Wawrinka taking the initiative

After the first set, Wawrinka went to the locker room to receive medical attention for the pain in his back. After the massage, the French Open champion looked more comfortable on the court as he started to play more aggressive and won a 23 shot rally in the fifth game where Coric saved two break points. He held the following game with a forehand winner after ten minutes.

The Swiss started out with a double fault in the tiebreak but mini-broke back in the next point after an unforced error by Coric. Wawrinka had another mini-break to lead 4/3 and he closed the set after the 18-year-old hit his first double fault and hit an unforced error to give the Swiss the set 7/6(3).

In the second set, the two time Grand Slam champion improved on serve, he hit 44 percent of first serves in, winning 86% of the points and 70 on the second. Once again he had more winners (14) and unforced errors (20) than Coric (five and six respect).

Experience pays off in the end for the Swiss

In the final set, Wawrinka improved a lot with his serve as he continued to gain confidence. In the sixth game, he was aggressive and forced Coric to commit plenty of errors - had two with his forehand - then the Swiss number two hit a winner to break. He held in the next game hitting two aces to lead 5-2.

In the next game, Coric came back from 0-30 down to stay alive in the match, but Wawrinka didn´t squander the opportunity to serve for the match as he was very solid with his serve, hitting one ace to take the victory 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 over Borna Coric to reach the third round in Cincinnati.

Despite the defeat, Coric showed once again all the potential he has. He fought against the world number five and was close to prevailing in the match to reach the third round in Masters 1000 event for first time in his career. It was a good performance and preparation ahead the US Open where he will be one of the dark horses to go deep if he continues to play like this.

For Wawrinka, he will face another Croatian player in the third round, this time he will meet Ivo Karlovic who is looking forward to break the record of most aces in the ATP which is still held by Goran Ivanisevic. The Swiss leads the head-to-head against Karlovic 4-1 and won his last meeting 6-3, 7-5 in Indian Wells last year.