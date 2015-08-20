ATP Cincinnati: Feliciano Lopez Upsets Rafael Nadal In Three Set Thriller

Feliciano Lopez has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters by beating countryman and 2013 champion Rafael Nadal in a three set thriller. The match was tight and of a high quality until the very end, as the two Spaniards faced off in crucial tiebreak to decide the match. Lopez will play Roger Federer in what promises to be a very tough quarterfinal.

A Turbulent First Set

Nadal, who was serving first, held quickly and easily to begin the set, and then eagerly looked to make impressions on Lopez's service game. He took the game to deuce with a forehand (painting the line) followed by a smash, but an ace got Lopez out of the game, holding for 1-1. Nadal appeared aggressive from the beginning, and despite a double fault, he recovered perfectly to hold at 15 and edge ahead 2-1. A double fault, this time from Lopez, gave Nadal a major opportunity at 0-30. A firing return pushed him ever closer to the break of serve, and with his trademark 'banana' passing forehand, the former world number one broke serve for 3-1.

A huge cross-court forehand winner gave Lopez an opportunity to break straight back, as he had double break point. The first was saved with some pummeling backhands from Nadal, and the second too, as Lopez's stroke drifted long. He crawled back though, and on his fourth break point, Lopez finished an intelligent point with a drop shot that caught Nadal out. 2-3. The 33 year old Spaniard consolidated the break to love with some heavy serves, especially down the 'T'.

Nadal, although bothered by his loss of serve and a time violation warning on break point down, held his serve at 15 with some aggressive forehands and net play. The 14 time Grand Slam champion then won two points consecutively with passing shots, one backhand and the other forehand, to go up 0-30 immediately. Lopez's forehand landed long after a heavy return from Nadal, and with that, he broke back to go up a break once more, and serve for the first set at 5-3. However, Nadal mishit a couple of forehands, and nerves seeped through his game, resulting in him being broken straight back.

Nadal kept creating chances, as a phenomenal passing return followed by a jaw dropping lob sent him up triple break (and set) point, but some deep hitting and clinical serving allowed Lopez to save them all and hold serve. Nadal also held serve once more, sealed with an ace. Then, Lopez double faulted to give the 29-year-old three break (and set) points once again. This time, Nadal capitalized on one of them, breaking serve and taking the first set 7-5, on his sixth set point. It was a messy set, but he got the job done.

Lopez Fights Back

The 2013 champion in Cincinnati held his first service game flawlessly with some heavy serves, which have been improving since his shoulder issue in Hamburg. Lopez also displayed some of his finest serves, again most effective down the 'T', to hold at 1-1. A sloppy game from Nadal with too many errors saw him drop his serve to go down a break. He worked his way into Lopez's next game, desperate to break, but some perfect reflexes at the net saw him consolidate the break. 3-1.

Nadal continued to show signs of his best form, as he used his forehand to change direction, then moved up the court to win the point. His game was scattered with second serves and an excess of errors, but he held his serve in a crucial game to keep himself just one break behind. A perfectly constructed point with Nadal whipping his forehand down the line gave him a break back point, but a missed return saw it snatched away. With another wide backhand from Nadal, Lopez held his serve despite the pressure.

It was a quick and easy love hold for Nadal, but he still remained down a break. With Lopez's reliable serves there wasn't much of a chance of getting it back, either. Sealed with an ace, Lopez held serve and put himself just a game away from taking the match to a decider. Nadal held serve too, but he was running out of time to break back, as Lopez was to serve for the second set at 5-4. A few solid serves later, Feliciano Lopez took the second set 6-4. We were going to a decider.

Tight Deciding Set

Nadal kicked off the third set holding to 15, with a service game featuring a great passing shot and a solid overhead. Both Lopez's and Nadal's service games were rock solid, with both serving well and dictating from the back of the court. The set couldn't get any closer at 2-2. Nadal edged ahead at 3-2 as he held serve at 15, playing aggressively and dominantly. Lopez followed up with his own strong hold, keeping as close to his countryman as possible in this third set. Both Spaniards continued to hold their service games, standing at 4-4 with no signs of any breaks of serve.

Nadal held a crucial service game with some aggressive forehands and an exceptionally lucky smash that landed just in to lead 5-4. Then, Lopez followed up with another rock solid hold due to not only his reliable serve, but his play at the net. As we got deeper into the set, proceedings only got tighter. Nadal held serve once more for 6-5, putting himself just a game away from the quarterfinal, but Lopez replicated, sealing his service game with an ace and taking the final set to a tiebreak.

Lopez grabbed hold of the first mini-break with a great half volley, but Nadal responded with a phenomenal passing shot to take it straight back. A deep return from Lopez sent Nadal's ball long, giving him the first mini break of the tiebreak. Good serves allowed both to hold their points, until an outstanding get at the net allowed Lopez to mini break again, and clinch match point. With an ace, Feliciano Lopez won the tiebreak, and the match, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, beating Rafael Nadal in the third round. Lopez will be up against Federer in the quarterfinal.