ATP Cincinnati Final Preview: Roger Federer - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s bid for the career Golden Masters will go through a familiar foe in Cincinnati. The world number one will take on world number three Roger Federer in the final of the last Masters 1000 event leading into the US Open. It’s Federer-Djokovic XLI.

How They Got Here

Novak Djokovic has been tempting fate throughout the tournament. After coming back from 3-0 down in the third set in the third round, the Serb found himself two points from defeat in the second set tiebreaker of his semifinal against Alexandr Dolgopolov, with Dolgopolov serving for the match. Djokovic survived that and cruised through the third set. Despite managing to stay alive, the world number one has looked remotely convincing in one of his matches so far in Cincinnati, that being his straight sets win in the quarters against Stan Wawrinka. He’ll need to play his best match of the tournament if he hopes to top Federer.

Roger Federer has been the opposite of Djokovic in this tournament. He’s been all but perfect so far at the tournament he’s won six times previously. In fact, his semifinal against Murray was arguably his worst match of the tournament, as it was the only match in which a set went to a tiebreak. He also won fewer than 80 percent of first serve points for the first time in the tournament. But the Swiss still won in straight sets. His serve was still dominant and he once again did not face a break point. He spent most of the match pushing Murray around the court. He appears to be at the height of his powers entering the final.

The History

Federer and Djokovic have faced forty times previously and the head-to-head is tied at 20 wins apiece. Federer leads the head-to-head 15-14 on hard courts and 12-10 on outdoors hard courts. However, Djokovic leads 9-5 in finals and 4-2 in Masters 1000 finals. However, both of Federer’s Masters 1000 finals wins over Djokovic came in Cincinnati. Those are their only two matches in Cincinnati. Both of those finals were won by Federer in straight sets. Djokovic has won their last three matches. Federer last beat Djokovic in the final of Dubai by in February.

The Surface

Federer has won Cincinnati six times and Djokovic has never won it, so clearly the surface favours the Swiss maestro. As Federer and Djokovic are both strong on all surfaces, the surface tends not to make a huge difference in the rivalry. However, the Swiss number one clearly has the advantage in this tournament. Generally, the faster hard courts give Federer a slight advantage. While Djokovic won their last match on hard courts, the final of Indian Wells, it was a slower hard court. Federer won in Dubai, which is a surface more similar to Cincinnati. He also won Shanghai against Djokovic, which is also a surface closer to Cincinnati’s. Remember that Federer has beaten Djokovic twice in Cincinnati and has never lost more than six games to the Serb on this court. This is a speedy hard courts on which Federer’s game is more effective.

Will Djokovic Start Quickly?

Novak Djokovic has escaped death twice so far in this tournament: down 3-0 in the third to Goffin in the round of sixteen, and down 5-4 in the second set tiebreak with Dolgopolov serving in the semis. He came back both times, but coming back against lower-seeded or unseeded players like Goffin and Dolgopolov is not the same as coming back against the six-time Cincinnati champion. While falling behind early may not mean certain defeat, if Djokovic lets Federer get the early momentum, he’ll find it considerably harder to come back. Three strikes and he’s out.

Djokovic’s Serve vs Federer’s Return

It’s expected that the great battles will be on Federer’s serve, when the Swiss pits his dominant serve against Djokovic’s incredible return. However, the key battle will be on Djokovic’s serve. Djokovic’s serve is nowhere near as strong as Federer’s. In the semis, he only won 64 percent of his first serve points, compared to 79 percent by Federer. And Federer was facing one of the best returners in the world in Andy Murray so that number is still very impressive. Federer’s return statistics were decent against Murray winning 45 percent of second serve points. He’s been generally strong returning second serves in this week, which could be important seeing as Djokovic only got 60 percent of first serves in against Dolgopolov. Djokovic knows he’ll have a tough time breaking Federer. He can’t let Federer break him. At the same time, Federer needs to return well to put more pressure on Djokovic. If he breaks, the pressure on Djokovic to break him goes up considerably.

Federer Will Win If:

He continues his serving trends and attacks Djokovic the way he attacked Murray. Federer cannot get drawn into a baseline battle. As well as he’s been playing, Djokovic can still beat him on the ground. What he did well against Murray was that he forced the Brit to scramble. Murray barely every had the chance to push Federer around the court. Federer needs to do the same thing against Djokovic. He also needs to be aware that Djokovic can hit better shots on defence than Murray, so following his tight shots into the net will take away the world number one’s time and keep him on defence. And he needs to keep dominating on his own serve. So far, only Feliciano Lopez has even had any chances. And he couldn’t convert. If Djokovic can’t break, Federer will be in good shape.

Djokovic Will Win If:

He gets the early lead, serves well and keeps Federer on the baseline. Djokovic cannot afford to let Federer get ahead. It’s highly unlikely that Federer will let the match slip away the way Goffin and Dolgopolov did. Djokovic needs to get off to a quick start and gain the early momentum. He needs to serve well, because if Federer gets ahead a break, Djokovic will have a hard time catching up. He also needs to be the one on offense. Federer cannot keep up with Djokovic if he’s stuck on the baseline playing defence. Djokovic needs to keep Federer away from the net and make it a baseline battle. The more the match is played on the baseline, the bigger the advantage to Djokovic.

Prediction: Federer in 3 sets

Djokovic is not playing at the same level he was at Wimbledon or Indian Wells when he beat Federer in the final, whereas Federer is playing as close to perfect as perhaps possible. The way Federer has been pushing opponents around the court, he may even be able to beat Djokovic from the baseline. His serve has been untouchable and it’s going to take perfection from Djokovic to break it. And Djokovic has been far from perfect this week. Add to the fact that he had a much longer and more physical semifinal the week after reaching the final in Montreal, Federer has a considerable physical advantage. It will still be close, but most of the advantages are in Federer’s favour.