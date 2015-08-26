Rafael Nadal Looking Ahead To US Open: Struggles Are Down To Me

Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has had a tough season, as he's struggled to regain form and confidence after a difficult end to 2014, when he was struck down with a wrist injury and appendicitis. Nadal, who missed three Masters events, the US Open and the ATP World Tour Finals last year, has been urged to look at his coaching team if he wants to get back to his best.

The Spaniard has been coached by his uncle, Toni Nadal, since the start of his career, despite watching the rest of the top players switch up their teams and coaches multiple times, often turning to previous legends of the sport. Nadal has always been loyal to his tight knit team, and a difficult season won't change that.

"I have (had) an amazing career with the team that I have today, the same team from the beginning," he said. "So my feeling is if something's not working well it's not because of your team, it's because of myself. The one thing I have to change is myself."

Nadal has won three titles in 2015; two ATP 250 tournaments in Buenos Aires and Stuttgart, and an ATP 500 in Hamburg. By his high standards, they've been his worst results for over a decade, but he's convinced that he is doing all of the right things to be back to his best.

"I will be arrogant if I say I feel ready for the title now after not having a great season," he said. "I don't want to say that. I say I am working hard every day. I know I am playing better and I am feeling better mentally than a few months ago."

His game has improved vastly since the start of the year, it's his mentality, that is famously one of the strongest in sport, that has lagged behind. The former world number one has been open with his confidence issues this year, putting himself in a somewhat vulnerable position, but with match-play and patience, he's becoming stronger.

"One of my best things during the whole of my career has been my mental strength," he said. "It is something I was not able to find that consistency during this year, but I start to see that I am again with that mentality, with that self-confidence."

Nadal has struggled with countless injuries throughout his illustrious career, and they've all taken their toll, but the Spaniard can declare himself healthy ahead of the all-important US Open in New York City later this month.

"I feel great physically, and that's important for me because that's giving me the confidence in my body that's always been very important for the intensity of my movements," Nadal said. "If I'm healthy and I have the chance to keep working the way I'm working now, I believe that I can keep competing well for the next couple of years and keep having chances in the big events."

Nadal hasn't competed in all four slams in a season since 2011, so playing a full year will undoubtedly help him regain form. His US Open preparations in Montreal and Cincinnati were far from perfect, as he failed to reach past a quarterfinal. The Spaniard, who always considers himself as the underdog coming into a tournament, is playing down his chances in New York, and is instead, looking ahead.

"I need results. I feel closer than ever during the season to be where I want to be. So let's be patient. Let's keep working with that goal and with that intensity, and I hope that helps and works in a not very long period of time." explained Nadal.