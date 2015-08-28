1999 US Open Lookback: Serena Williams’ Maiden Grand Slam Title
Photo credit: The Associated Press

With the US Open less than a week away, Serena Williams is the player to beat in the Big Apple. With a 48-2 record in 2015, the world number one is playing the best tennis of her career. Last month, she completed the Serena Slam which means she has won every single Grand Slam since the 2014 U.S. Open all the way until the 2015 Wimbledon Championships. Now, she is looking to be the first player since Steffi Graf in 1988, to win the Calendar Grand Slam. The current world number one is also looking to tie Graf for her 22nd Grand Slam singles title. But who could forget her maiden Grand Slam title where she won the U.S. Open in 1999?

Before the 1999 U.S. Open

Serena Williams was one of the rising stars of the WTA. After her professional debut at the age of 14 in September 1995, the young American had climbed into the world’s top 10 thanks to her breakthrough season in 1999, leading up to the U.S. Open. After two extremely tight losses to Steffi Graf and Sandrine Testud in Australia, Williams was looking to find some momentum on the professional level. Serena’s father Richard Williams had decided that he wanted his girls (Serena and Venus) to spend more time on the practice courts rather than playing junior tournaments so he could prepare them for the professional tour. As a result, Serena had trouble in her first few years on the WTA. But all of that changed in 1999 after the Australian swing as the then 17-year-old Serena made four finals before the U.S. Open that year, winning three of them - the Paris Indoors event, Indian Wells and Los Angeles.

The American looked to be in great form on the hard courts and as a result, she came into the 1999 U.S. Open seeded seventh. With the likes of Martina Hingis, sister Venus Williams and fellow Americans Lindsay Davenport and Monica Seles, no one was really expecting the 17-year-old to win the title that year. Many didn’t think she or her sister Venus were the real deal yet as they were still teenagers at the time and both never won a Grand Slam title before the U.S. Open in 1999 either.

Routine Wins for Serena in her Opening Two Rounds

In the opening round, Williams faced world number 80 and compatriot Kimberly Po. Serena looked to be in fantastic form, demolishing Po 6-1, 6-0. In the second round, the American faced Croatian qualifier Jelena Kostanić. Kostanić gave Williams some trouble but in the end, Serena was too strong for the world number 128. She won 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the third round, equaling her best result at the U.S. Open.

Epic Match with Kim Clijsters in the Third Round