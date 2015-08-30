ATP Winston-Salem: Kevin Anderson Crowned Champion, Defeats Pierre-Hugues Herbert

At the Winston-Salem Open, a Kevin Anderson faced off against Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the title. It was the 1st meeting between 15th ranked Kevin Anderson and 140th ranked qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Herbert was competing in his 1st ATP final and Anderson was trying to attain his 3rd title.

6'8" big serving Kevin Anderson fired 16 aces on his way to a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Herbert. The match lasted a total of 1 hour and 32 minutes. The 29-year-old Anderson showed experience as he turned around a seven-match losing skid in finals.

Anderson comes out firing

It would prove to be a great serving day for Anderson as he would ensure an aggressive game plan. Herbert and Anderson would combine for 17 aces in the 1st set. Anderson would have an efficient 82 percent 1st serve points won and 85 percent 2nd serve points won.

As a result, Anderson would not give Herbert a look at a break point the entire set. Herbert would crack on service as he was broken once. It would be the only break as Anderson went one for seven on break points won. The set would eventually go to Anderson 6-4.

3rd Title for Anderson

The 2nd set would be an entertaining one. Herbert would start out first and get a hold of serve for a 1-0 lead. Anderson would hold as well for 1 a piece followed up by another hold from Herbert.

At 1-2 on serve for Anderson, Herbert would get a great chance at a much needed break. Anderson would go down to a 0-40 deficit with three break points for Herbert. In a swift turn of events, Anderson would stand firm as he would stave off break points and managed a difficult hold of serve.

Both players would manage to hold later on in the 2nd set to get to five apiece on serve. This time, Herbert would be in serious trouble as he gave Anderson a look at three point opportunities with a 0-40 deficit. Herbert would try to do what Anderson previously did by staying mentally strong. He would save the first break point in a very aggressive serve and volley tactic. Eventually, the pressure would appear to be too much for the 24-year-old as he would double fault to hand Anderson the game.

Herbert would run out of gas after playing nine matches including qualifying this week. Anderson would hold for a 7-5 2nd set finish and a 3rd ATP title of his successful career.

What's next?

Anderson now flies to the US Open where he will play 17-year-old phenom Andrey Rublev in the 1st round.