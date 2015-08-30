2010 US Open Lookback: Rafael Nadal Completes Golden Career Slam

In many ways, it was a remarkable title for Rafael Nadal - just one year before, 2009, the Spaniard had suffered tendonitis in both knees which forced him to miss Wimbledon and aside from the grand slams in 2010, his tournament record for that year was not fantastic. However, he went into the US Open as the number one seed and favorite.

First four rounds - a simple start:

Nadal began his tournament smoothly; unlike his Wimbledon that year in which he was pushed to five sets in two of his first three matches, he did not drop a set to any of his first four opponents. These were Teymuraz Gabashbili, Denis Istomin, Gilles Simon, and fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez who was the the 23rd seed. Many noted the improvement in Nadal's serve he demonstrated during the tournament - he averaged 120 MPH throughout but this was interspersed with around 135 MPH first serves also, which resulted in lots of aces and free points.