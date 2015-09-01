US Open: Simona Halep Makes Easy Work Of Marina Erakovic

On the 2nd day of action at the US Open, 2nd seeded Simona Halep had no troubles as she won her 1st round match over heavy underdog Marina Erakovic. Halep had a commanding lead up 6-2 3-0 before Erakovic ended up retiring due to injury. No break points on serve were faced for Halep, and she was able to convert on four of six break points, wrapping up the match in 47 minutes.

Halep looked confident and in control on court, a good sign as she plans to advance to the latter stages of the years last Grand Slam.

Halep takes advantage of Erakovic's struggles

Erakovic would get the match started as she began on serve. It would be quickly evident that Erakovic was not in a rhythm as she would commit a string of backhand unforced errors. As a result, she would face a 0-40 deficit. She would save the first break point but Halep would then break to take a 1-0 lead.

Halep would then consolidate the break with a hold of serve to go up 2-0. In the next game, Erakovic would get a hold of serve following a Halep unforced error. Halep would begin to show complete command of her serve as she would hold at love for a 3-1 lead. Erakovic would then try to keep things close as she would fire an ace for a hold of serve to get to 2-3. Afterwards, Halep would not let up with another hold.

At 4-2 for Halep on Erakovic's serve, a tightly contested game would take place. Erakovic would try to hold on playing 2 deuces but would eventually go to ad-out. Halep made sure she converted on her break point opportunity. She would be successful and take a 5-2 lead.

Halep would then finish out the 1st set 6-2 with a service winner. The set lasted a swift 32 minutes.

Erakovic bows out by retirement

Erakovic would begin the 2nd set on serve. Her poor run of play would continue as she was broken following many errors. Halep would then back it up with a hold of serve. The final straw would be an easy break of serve for Halep to 15 in the ensuing game. Halep's forehand winner would be the last of the match as Erakovic would retire on the changeover down 0-3.

With the victory, Simona Halep goes on to face Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko in the 2nd round.