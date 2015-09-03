US Open: Belinda Bencic Saves Three Match Points, Defeats Misaki Doi In Three Set Thriller

12th seed Belinda Bencic survived a major scare on Wednesday after defeating Misaki Doi 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3 in 2 hours and 52 minutes at the 2015 US Open. Bencic saved three match points in the second set en route to a drama-filled victory which included many calls that went against her. The world number 12 will play 23rd seed Venus Williams in the fourth round.

First Set Tug of War Goes the Way of Doi

The match began with two relatively comfortable service holds but in the third game, Bencic's consistency and smart play earned her a break to love. Now up 2-1, the world number 12 was looking to consolidate the break but some aggressive hitting from Doi made life very difficult for the 18-year-old. In the fourth game of the match, Doi earned herself three break points but was unable to take any of them. A fourth opportunity presented itself thanks to a double fault from Bencic but the Swiss saved it with a beautiful forehand winner. However, on the fifth opportunity, Doi forced an error of Bencic's backhand to break back.

From there, the returner won the next three games of the match as the server was struggling to even win points in their respective service games. However, it was Bencic who stopped the streak of five consecutive breaks as she held to 30 to go up a 5-3 lead. Doi replied with a hold of her own and Bencic had to try to win the opening set with her own serve. Unfortunately for the Swiss number one, her struggles on serve had returned and the Japanese woman broke at love.

Now tied at five-games-all, Doi was the one who was able to hold her nerve and serve, to go up a 6-5 lead. Noticeably frustrated, nothing Bencic tried seemed to be working and her unforced errors began to pile up. In the next game, the 18-year-old quickly went down 0-40, just like in her previous service game. She had to fight off three set points to stay alive in this opening set. She saved the first but not the second as she double faulted at a very untimely time, gifting Doi the opening set, 7-5.

Bencic Squanders 5-2 Lead but Saves Three Match Points En Route to Winning Set Number Two

The second set began just like most of the first as Bencic broke to go up 1-0. From there, the server won the next five games of the set, as Doi faced no break points and Bencic only faced two. Now leading 4-2, the Swiss youngster sensed her chance to gain the insurance break. In that game, Bencic was able to counter everything Doi threw at her and she was able to re-direct pace very well. As a result, the 18-year-old broke to 15 to go up 5-2, as well as gain the insurance break. Now serving for the set, Bencic had two chances to close out the set then and there but Doi was able to dictate most of the points in that game, as she converted her first break point opportunity of the match to recover one of the two service breaks against her. The next game proved to be a marathon as both women had their chances in this 25-point game. Bencic held five more set points in this game but she was unable to capitalize on any of them, as Doi played the big points better than her young opponent. On her fifth game point opportunity, it was the Japanese woman who managed to win the game. A couple of times in that game, Bencic had a few close calls go against her and since the court this match was played on (Court 11) had no challenge system available, the 18-year-old was annoyed, and so was the crowd as they booed the umpire.

:/ pic.twitter.com/qUq0BptKXe — #TeamBelinda (@FanOfBencic) September 2, 2015

Unable to keep her composure, the 12th seed was broken to 15 in the next game. Now tied at 5-all, it was tough to predict who would win this encounter. As another bad call went against her, Bencic went from annoyed to furious. Bencic and umpire Carrie Hinueber had some heated discussions where Bencic was heard saying things like “You call every ball of mine out, is that what you’re doing?”. Doi took full advantage of the calls that went in favour of her, as she held to 15 to go up 6-5 in the second set. At the changeover, Bencic broke down in tears.

tears pic.twitter.com/IkrVXcKgkM — KleineBiere (@StatsWTA) September 2, 2015

The Swiss number one's struggles continued in the next game as she looked dejected. In a matter of minutes, things went bad to worse for the 12th seed as she found herself facing three match points, down 0-40. Despite all of the drama that had ensued, Bencic continued to show great resilience and maturity, as she managed to win five points in a row to win the game and force a second set tiebreak. Now with all the momentum on her side, Bencic raced out to a 4-0 lead. From there, Misaki tried to mount a comeback but errors cost her the tiebreak and set. Bencic had calmed down and looked to have gained the momentum again. On her tenth set point, the 12th seed finally sealed the second set, 7-6(3).

One Break is Enough to Seal the Win for Bencic

With all the momentum on her side now, Bencic looked poised and ready to start this third set. She even did a little one-handed juggling while waiting for Doi to return from a bathroom break.

Getting your juggling swag on like pic.twitter.com/xCggeDBgzp — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 3, 2015

As the final set began, it was clear that Bencic had found her game again, as she held comfortably to begin the set. Doi looked to have lost the plot as the Swiss number one was the one dominating the rallies now. As a result, Bencic broke at the first time of asking to go up a 2-0 lead. In the next game, the Swiss had to save two break points en route to holding for 3-0, as well as consolidating the early break. Misaki answered with a hold herself. She was looking for more opportunities to break the up-and-down Bencic's serve. Now up 3-1, the 12th seed from Flawil, Switzerland had to save another break point but she managed to maintain her lead, holding for 4-1. During that game, there was also this light-hearted moment where the 18-year-old finally had a call go her way.

a line call finally goes Bencic's way! pic.twitter.com/gdrenj1vfl — Johnny Whitewater (@jwhitewater) September 3, 2015

Doi continued to hold comfortably to put the pressure back on the shoulders of the 18-year-old. Now serving up 4-2, Bencic saved a break point to hold and win the longest game of the entire set (that lasted 15 points). Now serving to stay in the match, Doi had no trouble holding serve to force her Swiss counterpart to serve it out. Remember, the Japanese woman came back from 5-2 down in the second set before losing it in a tiebreak.

Fortunately for Bencic, it wasn't. The WTA Rising Star held serve to seal a 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3 win in front of a packed Court 11 crowd. It wasn't pretty but Bencic managed to save three match points, overcome a meltdown and some bad calls, and Misaki Doi in just under three hours. If Bencic wants to go deep in the US Open for the second year in a row, she will have to play a lot better, especially against a legend of the game like Venus Williams.