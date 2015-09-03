US Open: Novak Djokovic Dances His Way Into Third Round Over Andreas Haider-Maurer

World number one Novak Djokovic, who made light work of Joao Souza in his opener, faced a little more difficulty with Austrian Andreas Haider-Maurer as his second round opponent. The Austrian took out Canadian Vasek Pospisil who would have provided the Serb with a bit more of a challenge but managed to take out Andreas Haider-Maurer in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Uneventful opening set goes to Djokovic

The story of the first set was who would crack first. Neither man seemed to get into the opposition's service game in the first nine games. Even the Djokovic, the world's best returner, had a hard time getting into the Haider-Maurer's service games. In the first four service games from the Austrian, the two-time major winner this year only won an astonishing low four points on his serve.

But just like Djokovic has always done, he ramped up the pressure when his opponent was serving to stay in the set. At 4-5 down, Haider-Maurer fell into a 0-30 hole after hitting a forehand error. Djokovic would get three break chances for the set as he would lob the tall Austrian who would get a racket but would land on his own side as the Serb took the opener 6-4.

Djokovic begins to assert his dominance

The world number one opened up the set with a hold and would get another opening on the Haider-Maurer serve. Djokovic would get up to the net as the Austrian's attempted backhand pass missed on a 28-shot rally to set up 15-30 for the Serb. The two battled on a backhand slice battle, but it was Djokovic who would win that point to set up two break opportunities. The first would be saved off a backhand error, but he would break to make it four games on the bounce as he finished yet another long rally, this time with an overhead.

The Serb finally asserted his dominance after struggling to do it in the opening set. He was pushing the Austrian around as held for 3-0. A double fault for Haider-Maurer in the sixth game handed the Serb a double break lead. He'd close out the set with some winners to take the second set 6-1.

Cruise control for the world number one

Haider-Maurer would get on the board early this time in hopes of keeping this second set somewhat close. However after Djokovic held, the Serb set up three break points once again. The big-serving Austrian somehow found his way back to deuce using a missed Djokovic backhand to help him get there, but the Serb dug his teeth in and broke for 2-1 as the Austrian would get his knee checked out on the changeover.

It was pretty much a business-like performance from the Serb throughout the rest of the set as he sealed a second break at 15 with an overhead winner. He needed only one match point to advance to the third round where he will face Andreas Seppi but winning the match was only the start of all the fun.

After his match, Djokovic was having a post-match interview with ESPN's Brad Gilbert. Just in typical US Open fashion, music started playing and Djokovic was ready to bust a move as Gilbert geared the Serb's attention to a fan wanting to dance. Of course as an entertainer himself, Djokovic invited the fan down onto the court of Arthur Ashe Stadium as they got their groove on. The Serb even got some nice new gear with an "I Heart NY" shirt given to him by the fan.