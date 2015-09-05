US Open: Dominant Roger Federer Rolls Through To The Second Week With Win Over Philipp Kohlschreiber

Five-time champion Roger Federer is through to the fourth round of the US Open after he defeated German Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets, 6-3 6-4 6-4. It was the pair's eleventh meeting on court, and Federer has won all of those encounters, extending his head-to-head record to 11-0.

First Set

Federer got off to a quick start in the first set, holding his own service game with a volley winner, then immediately breaking Kohlschreiber with a forehand winner followed by an error from the German. He then consolidated his break of serve with a love hold, as he appeared solid and confident, forcing errors from his opponent. Despite his game reaching 30-30, Kohlschreiber fought through with a forehand winner to get on the board in the first set at 1-3, but Federer was still very much in control.

Kohlschreiber forced the errors from the Swiss in the fifth game, and gave himself a break point opportunity, but Federer denied him with a forehand winner. The German fought back and forced another error from Federer to gain another break point, but with two unforced errors from Kohlschreiber, the opportunity slipped out of his hands and Federer held serve.

However, he held his own serve very convincingly to love straight afterwards, with two dictating winners. Despite a double fault, Federer followed Kohlschreiber's lead and held serve with a backhand volley winner to move up 5-2 in the first set. Just minutes later, Federer served out the set and sealed it with a forehand smash winner, 6-3.

Second Set

Kohlschreiber kicked off set two with a love hold, but Federer shortly followed with an excellent backhand winner to hold his own. Two double faults in a row and a backhand unforced error gifted the Swiss a break point, but the German managed to hold on, forcing an error from Federer on the backhand side. Kohlschreiber gave the second seed another break point, but forced an error again to take it back to deuce.

However, on his third attempt, Federer broke serve and went up 2-1 in the second set. Kohlschreiber broke back immediately though, with two forehand winners and an unforced error from the Swiss. It was the first time that Federer had been broken since Wimbledon. However, Federer broke back straight away with an exquisite backhand winner, and then consolidated the break, putting him in a strong position again at 4-2.

Both players then held their service games confidently with no more breaks of serves or opportunities to, and Federer sealed the set with another great serve. He led by two sets to love, 6-3 6-4.

Third Set

Kohlschreiber started the third set with another strong game, holding to love. Then, a lovely return winner and some pressure forcing Federer to make errors let him break to love, shooting up 2-0 immediately. However, two double faults in a row from the German gave Federer three break back opportunities, which he took, forcing an error from Kohlschreiber's racket. A great return from the German forced an error from Federer, giving him a spark and an opportunity, but the Swiss held his serve with some heavy serves, sealing with an ace. They were on serve, but the games were tight. Kohlschreiber held to love once more with some powerful winners, dictating play from the baseline, but Federer stood strong too, evening out the scoreline at 3-3.

Kohlschreiber was hanging with Federer, displaying a very good level as he continued to hold his service games easily and making an imprint on the Swiss', too. Federer held his next service game despite a valiant effort from the German, edging ahead in the third set. Some more solid net play from Federer gave him a break point, and with a huge powerful shot, he broke serve and would serve for the match. Just moments later, the world number two successfully served out the set and the match, to get the better of Kohlschreiber, 6-3 6-4 6-4.

To summarize, Federer was practically steam rolling through the first two sets with some smart play. It wasn't until the final set when Kohlschreiber raised his level and began to challenge him. However, the Swiss kept calm and composed and was able to comfortably get the better of him in straight sets. Next, Federer will play John Isner in the fourth round.