US Open: Johanna Konta Stuns Andrea Petkovic In Straight Sets

Johanna Konta and Andrea Petkovic took to Louis Armstrong court today for their third round matchup. It was the British player who prevailed to cause her second upset in a row and beat her German opponent in straight sets.

Konta takes rollercoaster set

Petkovic was the first to serve, and held her game despite some trouble. She then broke Konta in the next game, but was unable to consolidate as her opponent applied the pressure to break back. The players then remained on serve until game seven, where Konta hit some great winners to break Petkovic's serve. The German did not give up however, and broke back immediately to love. The players traded breaks once again near the end of the set and took it into a tiebreak.

It was Petkovic who took the first mini-break and led 2-0 in the tiebreaker, but hit two errors on her serve to hand the break back to the Brit and give her an advantage. Konta raced to a 5-2 lead, and was able to break Petkovic twice more because of two more errors to take the tiebreak 7-2 and win the set 7-6.

Konta steamrolls as Petkovic is unable to make a comeback

Konta began the next set with a solid service game hold. This got under Petkovic's skin as she hit some costly errors and served a double fault in her next game to get broken and go down 0-2 in the set. Konta was not going to decrease any pressure—she held her next game to love.

Petkovic took a medical timeout, and it was obvious that she was getting frustrated. Despite it being a tough service game, Petkovic held her next one, but Konta held to love once again. She was able to break Petkovic another time in the sixth game.

The German would not go quietly though, as she hung tough in Konta's next service game and broke at advantage. The eighteenth seed also held her next service game, but the double break against her had been too heavy to overturn. Konta held her last game and took the set 6-3, thus winning the match in straights.

Konta is proving herself to be an asset as an advocate of British tennis, and she can take confidence from her back to back upsets as she goes into the round of sixteen. Things only get tougher from here however, as she next faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.