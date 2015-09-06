US Open: Defending Champ Marin Cilic Takes Out Jeremy Chardy To Reach Quarterfinals

Defending champion Marin Cilic survived a tough test against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Sunday, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-1 victory. The hard-hitting affair on Ashe took just under two and a half hours.

Cilic Holds on for Early Lead

The first set was very sloppy from both players. Strokes were tentative, rallies were short and most points ended either in errors or with winners following poor shots. Some terrible serving from Chardy in the fifth game allowed Cilic to break. Chardy would have two chances to break back in the following game, but Cilic used his raw power to hold for 5-2. The sloppy play continued in the next two games, which saw both players hold and the Croat take the set 6-3.

Chardy Pounces on Cilic Stumble

The defining moment of the second set game in the fourth game at 30-15, when Cilic lost his footing while trying to change direction mid-rally. He landed awkwardly on his ankle and appeared to be favouring it. He did not call for the trainer at the changeover, but was tentative in the games that followed.

The Frenchman took advantage of his opponents lull and broke in the next game, when he challenged an apparent Cilic winner which was shown to be out. Chardy began to raise his level while Cilic protected his ankle. In his post-match interview, the Croat admitted that he was nervous following the injury and it affected his play. Chardy would break again to close out the set 6-2 with a tight inside-out forehand winner.

Cilic Outduels Chardy in Shootout

The third set was the most competitive of the match, with both players finding a higher gear. They both dominated on serve, winning over 80% of first serve points. They were both hitting huge groundstrokes and rallies were getting longer and more intense. But neither player managed to reach break point. Fittingly, the set was decided in a tiebreak.

While Chardy was unable to maintain his high level in the breaker, Cilic raised his level again, acing all four of his service points. Chardy opened the breaker with a double fault to give Cilic the early mini-break and gave him another one with a forehand error. The nine seed closed out the set with an incredible backhand passing shot up the line off a Chardy smash.

Cilic Powers Over Finish Line

The fourth set was all Cilic. It appeared that Chardy had used up all his energy in the third set and had nothing left in the fifth. Cilic would charge to a 5-0 lead, breaking Chardy twice. Both of Cilic’s break points were won on Chardy forehand unforced errors. Chardy would put up a fight in the fourth game, holding three break points. But Cilic’s serve was once again too much for the Frenchman, saving the first two with aces and the third with a service winner. Chardy would get some dignity, holding for 1-5, but Cilic closed out the match in the following game.

This match was all about serve. Cilic pounded 23 aces past Chardy and won 84 percent of his first serve points. Chardy hit eleven aces and won 80 percent of his first serve points. However, he countered out all of those aces with eleven double faults, often at key moments. Neither player had many opportunities on their opponents serve.

Cilic held a mere five break points, converting three, while Chardy had seven break points, four of which came in the second set. In the third set, neither player could touch their opponent’s serve. The rallies started out tentative, but both players found their range by the middle of the second set. The big-hitting rallies clearly favoured the reigning champion, as Cilic hit 52 winners to Chardy 35. Chardy only hit one more unforced error than Cilic, 24 to the Croats 23.

Cilic is into the quarter-finals of the US Open for the fourth time, only advancing past that round once (last year). He will face another Frenchman in the next round, either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Benoit Paire.