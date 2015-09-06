US Open: Serena Williams Defeats Madison Keys; Setting Up Quarterfinals Match With Venus

It took three-time defending champion and world number one Serena Williams little over an hour to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open. She’s at least reached the quarterfinals in her last seven appearances. This time around, her victim was fellow American and Australian Open semifinalist Madison Keys, with Serena eliminating her young compatriot 6-3, 6-3.

Williams Grits Out Opener

Keys was under pressure from the start, but did well to stay with the 21-time grand slam champion. She held her own on serve, stayed calm under Williams’ pressure, and even smacked some beautiful winners of her own. However, she finally cracked in the eighth game, when she double faulted twice from 15-30 to gift Serena the break without forcing the champ to hit a ball. The break came at the worst possible time for Keys, as it put Williams up 5-3 serving for the set. A big serve at 40-30 and it was the veteran American who took the opening set.

Keys Cracks and Serena Cruises

It appeared as though hanging with Williams for seven games in the first set had taken its toll on Keys early in the second, as back-to-back errors in the opening game of the second set from Keys at 40-15 brought the game back to deuce. Keys had to save a break point before holding to open the second set. Serena held easily and then brought up two more break points in Keys’ next service game, as Keys couldn’t keep up with the powerful veteran. Keys would stare down two more break points during the ensuing deuces, but she kept fighting and once against fought out the game. After two service games in the second set, she’d already faced five break points. At 3-3, Keys would blow another 40-15 lead with a double fault and a pair of errors to gift Williams a sixth break point of the set, which she converted by inducing an error. After a solid hold, Keys was serving to stay in the match. A lucky net cord gave Williams match point. She didn’t have to swing a racquet to book her place in the quarterfinals when Keys double faulted.

Keys did well to hang with Williams in rallies and hit some incredible shots. Unfortunately for the young American, she had no response to Williams’ gigantic serve. Williams won 79 percent of her first serve points and 70 percent of her second serve points. She only hit six aces, had no double faults, and often drew weak returns from Keys. Keys actually out-aced Williams with eight, but hit six double faults, many at crucial moments including two on break points. Keys never reached break point or even deuce on Williams' serve. Serena was also nearly perfect in rallies. She hit a mere six unforced errors in the entire match. She put immense pressure on Keys during rallies, forcing her to play under the knowledge that she would have to create every chance because Williams would not give her anything. Keys did well to hold on as long as she did, but eventually she was broken down by the world number one.

Williams bid for the calendar-year grand slam will go through the one opponent she knows best: her sister Venus. The Williams sisters last faced in the fourth round of Wimbledon, with Serena coming out on top in straight sets. However, Venus won their last match on hard courts last year at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. Their last match at the US Open came back in 2008 at this same stage, with Serena winning in two tiebreakers. Serena is three matches away from becoming the first tennis player to complete the calendar slam since Steffi Graf in 1988. With the win, she would also tie Graf for the open era grand slam title lead with 22 majors. Having reached the quarterfinals, things are looking good for Serena. She’s reached the quarterfinals in ten of the last seventeen majors. Of those ten, she’s gone on to win the title eight times.