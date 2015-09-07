US Open Fourth Round Preview: Andy Murray - Kevin Anderson

World number three Andy Murray will face off with the red hot South African Kevin Anderson for a spot in the US Open quarterfinals. They’ll be the second match on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday. Murray will be looking to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth time and fifth in a row, while Anderson is looking to reach his first grand slam quarter-final. Anderson has reached the fourth round a two out of three majors already this year. Murray hasn’t failed to reach the quarterfinals of a major since the 2010 US Open.

How They Got Here

Murray hasn’t had the easiest run so far in New York, requiring four sets in his opening round match against controversial Aussie Nick Kyrgios. He then had to come back from two-sets-to-love down to defeat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. Things were much more straightforward in the third round, when he outdueled Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci. He was extremely solid in that match, which was even more impressive considering his struggles in his first two matches. He moved well and was particularly solid on the baseline.

Anderson has been very solid so far. He required four sets in the first round against a qualifier, but has won his last two matches in straight sets. He was strong in his third round match against Dominic Thiem, who reached the round of sixteen last year. Anderson has been striking his huge serve and groundstrokes well of late, blasting opponents off the court. However, he has yet to face an opponent with the defensive capabilities of Murray.

The History

Murray leads their head-to-head 5-1, with Anderson’s lone win coming back in 2011 at the Rogers Cup. Anderson has managed to win sets off of Murray on two other occasions, on indoor hard courts in Valencia last year, and earlier this year in Miami. Murray won their last match, coming at the Queen’s Club on grass in June. Murray won in straight sets.

The matchup works well for Murray. While Anderson has a ton of firepower, it’s countered well by Murray’s defense. It takes a lot to really overpower Murray. He can cover the court incredibly well and return balls with power and accuracy from defensive positions. Anderson needs to be efficient and not allow Murray to force him around. Anderson is powerful, but he doesn’t move well and can’t attack Murray if he’s on defense. Murray is capable of turning defense into offence quite quickly and can get Anderson out of position and stop him from attacking. Anderson can’t win if he’s not blasting every ball.

Murray’s Defense vs Anderson’s Offence

This match will come down to Anderson’s power against Murray’s defense. If Murray is dictating the rallies, it will be a short match. Anderson needs to step up and attack. He can overpower Murray. He also needs to keep Murray on defense and keep rallies short. The longer the rallies, the bigger the advantage to Murray. Anderson needs to take his chances and put the pressure on Murray. He can’t let Murray push him around. Anderson needs to be dictating. Murray can hit some powerful shots on defense. If Murray defends well and gets Anderson moving, it won’t be possible for Anderson put the necessary power on his shots. The more Murray steps up and pushes Anderson around, the easier it will be for Murray.

Prediction: Murray in 4 sets

Anderson is very hot at the moment and the fast surface in New York works well for his game. Murray is vulnerable at the moment, as Mannarino showed, so Anderson may be able to attack for a while. But Murray is too solid on the baseline and Anderson won’t be able to keep up in the rallies with Murray. He’ll power through a set, but eventually get worn down by the Scot.