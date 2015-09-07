US Open Fourth Round Preview: Simona Halep - Sabine Lisicki

Second seed Simona Halep will look to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time when she takes on Sabine Lisicki on Monday. They will kick of the action on Louis Armstrong. Halep has had a poor year in the majors so far, only making it past the second round once so far this year (QF in Australia). Lisicki’s run in New York is already her best at a major in 2015 and her best ever at the US Open.

How They Got Here

Halep has been dominant so far in the tournament. Not only is she yet to drop a set, she hasn’t required yet more than six games to take a set. She’s yet to be really challenged by any opponent and has been on great form so far. No opponent has yet to really challenge the Romanian and she has been doing everything right in every match.

Lisicki had a tough battle in the last round against Barbora Strycova, winning 7-5 in the third. However, she’d been solid up to that point, dominating her first two matches. Her powerful game has worked well so far on the fast courts in New York. However, she was pushed by the hard-hitting Strycova.

The History

Halep leads their head-to-head 3-1 and has won their last three matches. Lisicki’s lone win came way back in their first meeting in 2011. Halep has won all matches since on all surfaces. She beat Lisicki last year at Wimbledon on Lisicki’s preferred surface of grass. They’ve each won one match against each other on hard courts, with Halep winning the more recent match in Miami back in 2013. They haven’t faced on hard courts since then. However, in terms of sets, Lisicki leads 3-2 on hard courts.

Halep has the definite advantage in the match-up, as her combination of solid, powerful groundstrokes and great court coverage makes her the idea player to beat Lisicki. Lisicki hits the ball harder than Halep, but Halep can keep the ball in play and can damage Lisicki with her powerful groundstrokes. Lisicki doesn’t move as well as Halep, so she has a hard time keeping up with Halep when Halep is forcing her to move around the court.

Can Lisicki Keep Halep on Defense?

Lisicki will be aggressive. The question is how effective will that be? She needs to be the one dictating. Halep is quick and will be able to extend rallies, but if she’s stuck in defensive positions, it will be hard for her to take advantage of Lisicki’s poor movement. Halep can still do damage to Lisicki, but if she really wants to control the match, she needs to attack Lisicki and dominate the rallies. The other factor will be Lisicki’s consistency. Based on her current form, Halep has been very consistent. If she is against Lisicki, it could come down to how consistent Lisicki is. The German can’t afford to give Halep anything, but she’s been known to be inconsistent. If Halep can extend rallies and put some pressure on Lisicki, she may be able to induce some errors. Lisicki can’t give too many free points to Halep, because it’s unlikely that Halep will give her many.

Prediction: Halep in 3 sets

Lisicki is playing well and should be able to do some damage on this speedy surface. However, Halep is playing very well and has been picking opponents apart so far. Lisicki can be broken down and Halep has done it before on Lisicki’s best surface. She could struggle under Lisicki’s onslaught early, but eventually she’ll break the German down.