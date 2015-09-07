US Open: Kristina Mladenovic Upsets Ekaterina Makarova To Reach First Grand Slam Quarterfinal

Night seven at Arthur Ashe Stadium featured a battle between two of the biggest hitters on the women’s tour. Kristina Mladenovic and 13th seed Ekaterina Makarova had previously met just twice on tour, both matches going three sets, and last night was no different. Makarova was defending her semifinal run from last year while Mladenovic was playing in her first ever Grand Slam round of 16. The young Frenchwoman took out last year’s semifinalist emphatically, winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

The match began with a break, a rarity in women’s tennis. The more experienced Makarova held to go up 3-1, but was broken back at 3-2, Mladenovic leveling the set at 3-3. However the Russian was able to break back immediately, going up 4-3. In the next game, the 40th-ranked player in the world made a formidable forehand pass to break back again, screaming out a huge “come on!”

The drama continued, but Mladenovic finally broke the trend by holding to go up 5-4, producing a brilliant drop shot to get Makarova off balance. In the next game, the Frenchwoman found three set points, but was unable to convert any of them and Makarova was able to hold to remain in the set with a powerful crosscourt backhand winner. Both players were able to hold serve to go to a tiebreak, and at 0-1, Makarova dunked an easy overhead into the net. Unable to recover, she dropped the tiebreak, Mladenovic winning 7-2.

The second set lacked the drama of the first, but did not lack the marvelous play. At 1-2, Mladenovic hit an unbelievable tweener shot to set up a winner to take the point, the midnight crowd cheering enthusiastically. Unlike the first set, there were no breaks of serve until Makarova was up 5-4, and converted on set point with a scorching backhand return winner.

In the deciding set, Mladenovic quickly went up a double break lead, leaving Makarova in tears during the changeover. The more experienced Russian was unable to recover, and Mladenovic dominated to take the final set and match, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Makarova left the court in extreme disappointment, realizing she missed an enormous opportunity as her next opponent would have been Italian Roberta Vinci, who is ranked 43rd in the world.

The hard-hitting Mladenovic finished the match with an astonishing 39 winners and won 81% of her first serve points. She will need to play similarly aggressive tennis against the Italian Vinci, who is able to counterpunch effectively. Vinci made the quarterfinals without having to play a point, after her fourth round opponent Eugenie Bouchard withdrew after suffering a concussion in the locker room. Both Mladenovic and Vinci have an incredible opportunity at stake, as an unseeded woman will be in the semifinals of the US Open this year.