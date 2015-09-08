US Open: Roger Federer Out-Serves John Isner to Reach Quarterfinals

Roger Federer faced his toughest test so far at the US Open on Monday night, but he passed it by defeating American John Isner in three tight sets, 7-6(0), 7-6(6), 7-5. The battle between two of tennis’ best servers went exactly as expected, with no breaks of serve coming until the final game of the match, when Federer finally broke Isner’s serve. It was Federer’s fifth win over the big-serving American.

Federer Applies the Pressure

Federer continued his serving trends of late in the opening set. He only lost seven points on his own serve and was only pushed to deuce once. He did not face a break point in the set. He was the better player on return, managing to bring up three break points. However, Isner’s giant serve was up to the task. There were no break points in eleven of twelve games, so it wasn’t at all surprising when the set required a tiebreaker. The breaker was all Federer. He attacked Isner ferociously and swept through the set, shutting Isner out with a 7-0 sweep. It was the first time in Isner’s career that he was shut out in a tiebreak.

Isner Can’t Finish

Federer picked up where he left off in the second, attacking Isner right off the bat. The third game of the set, on Isner’s serve, took over ten minutes, with Federer holding two break points. However, Isner saved both with aces. Isner responded by upping his level and racing to a 0-40 lead in Federer’s next service game. But Federer saved all three break points and another during the ensuing deuces to hold. Isner would hold another break point in the eight game, but Isner missed an easy forehand winner and Federer would hold. In the inevitable tiebreak, Isner got the minibreak after a smart challenge to lead 4-2, but Federer would charge back to take a 6-5 lead. Isner would save it, but back-to-back backhand winners down the line gave Federer the set.

Federer Finally Cracks Isner

It appeared as though Isner had used up all his energy in the second set. He never reached deuce in the set. He saved three break points on his own serve in the eighth game and survived another tight game in his next service game. All the while, Federer was cruising on serve. Isner only won four points on Federer’s serve in the final set. Federer also out-aced his opponent in the third set six to one. In the twelfth game, with Federer up 6-5 and Isner serving to force yet a third tiebreak, Federer raced to a 0-40 lead. Isner saved the first match point with a big serve, but on the next point, Isner put the easy volley wide to hand Federer the match.

On the whole, Federer out played Isner. He doubled the number of break points Isner held, having 10 to Isner’s five. He won 36 percent of returning points to Isner’s 22 percent. Federer’s serve seemed far safer than Isner’s. A key statistic was winners to unforced errors. Federer came out on top in both categories, hitting 55 winners to Isner’s 53, while only hitting 16 unforced errors to Isner’s 34. Particularly in the second set, Isner put Federer under pressure by attacking his opponent’s second serve and charging into the net at every opportunity, preventing Federer from drawing him into baseline battles. For a time, it looked like he’d exposed a weakness in Federer’s game. But he cracked under Federer’s defense and made far too many unforced errors. Whenever rallies got beyond five or six shots, the advantage clearly swung to Federer. It wasn’t Federer’s best performance, but he was playing against an inspired opponent who was attacking ferociously and he still was near perfect on serve. He found a way to win. In the end, Isner was not consistent enough to beat Federer.

Federer takes a 14-2 head-to-head advantage into his quarterfinal match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who defeated Tomas Berdych in the round of sixteen. Federer has never lost to Gasquet, a semifinalist in New York in 2013, on hard courts or at a major. Federer will look to reach his 10th US Open semifinal.