US Open: Serena Williams Defeats Big Sister Venus to Reach Semifinals

Serena Williams won a back-and-forth affair with her sister Venus to reach the semi-finals of the US Open and move to within two matches of the grand slam. In a battle of big hitters, the momentum swung back and forth between the sisters in their twenty-seventh meeting, but it would be the world number one who held on just enough to claim the 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory in an hour and thirty-seven minutes

Serena Starts Quickly

It would be the younger sister who got out to the faster start. Serving down 2-1 in the first set, Serena would win five straight games, breaking Venus twice, to claim the first set 6-2. While Serena was hardly playing her best, Venus was far from the necessary competitive level in the opening set. Her service games were nightmares and she couldn’t buy a first serve. Serena took advantage of her sister’s sloppy serving and rushed to an early lead. The sister who won the first set had won twenty-one of their previous twenty-six meetings.

Venus Roars Back

The roles reversed completely in the second set. This time, it was Venus who was utterly dominant on serve while Serena struggled to keep the ball in play. Venus began serving better in the set, getting 67 percent of her first serves in play. She only lost five points on serve in the set. Serena, meanwhile, appeared to be struggling.

The crowd was solidly behind Venus and that appeared to be in her head. She seemed nervous and was making uncharacteristic errors. She also wasn’t serving as well and Venus took full advantage, attacking Serena’s second serve with deep, powerful returns and charged into the net at every opportunity. The tactic worked wonders as she won five straight games from 1-1, breaking Serena twice, to force a deciding set.

Serena Holds Tough

While Serena hardly charged through the decider, she did just enough to win. She broke Venus in her first service game with some big hitting and that’s all she would need. Both women dominated their own service games in the set, with neither having any chances to get a break. While she did well on her own serve, Venus was unable to repeat her second set tactics of going on the offensive against Serena’s serve. She also seemed to be over-aggressive, hitting far more errors in the decider. As she served for the match, Serena’s emotions appeared to be getting the better of her. Good thing she finished the game when she did, or she may have lost it. But she held easily at 5-3, closing out the match with an ace.

There wasn’t much between the sisters in this match. Serena had more of everything. More aces, but more double faults. More winners, but more unforced errors. Serena actually lost more points on her second serve than she won, however, she was still solid on her first serve. And she still limited Venus to only five break points, saving three. Most importantly, she didn’t give up a break point in the deciding set.

Venus was also solid on serve after the first set. She only won 50 percent of her second serve points, but that was enough. She only allowed one more break point than Serena, coming in the third set. Unfortunately, that break point was the crucial one, as Serena converted and held throughout the set. Many of the rallies were hard hitting and often ended in forced errors. It was a very close battle. In the end, Serena only won one more point than Venus, winning 76 to Venus’ 75.

Serena will play Roberta Vinci in the semifinals. Serena has not lost in the semifinals of a Grand Slam event since the 2009 US Open. That was her lone semifinal loss at the US Open. She’s only ever lost three times in the semi-finals of majors. In her career, Serena Williams has reached twenty-eight Grand Slam semifinals. She’s gone on to win the title twenty-one times. Serena is 4-0 in her career against Vinci, having never even lost a set. She may need to play better than she did tonight, because had Venus kept a few more balls in play, her Grand Slam bid could have ended tonight.