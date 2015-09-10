Roger Federer Becomes Third Man To Qualify For ATP World Tour Finals

After Roger Federer defeated John Isner in the fourth round of the US Open, he became the third man to book his spot to the ATP World Tour Finals in London at the O2 Arena. World number one Novak Djokovic and world number three Andy Murray are the other two men who qualified before the Swiss maestro.

The Swiss number one is looking for his seventh career World Tour Final title. This is the 14th consecutive year that Federer has qualified for this event, an absolute mind-boggling record.

Federer’s key tournaments

Federer started off the year with a title in Brisbane to kickoff his 2015 campaign with a title. After a disappointing third round exit at the Australian Open to Andreas Seppi, he would go on to win a title in Dubai. Federer decided to forgo the Miami Open which meant that his showing in Indian Wells was extremely important. He would go on to make the final, losing to Novak Djokovic in three sets.

On the clay, Federer was dumped out early in two of the three Masters events but did manage to win the inaugural title in Istanbul and made the final in Rome. At the French Open, he was knocked out by eventual champion Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals.

The short grass season brought much better times for the Swiss. He would go on to win an eighth title in Halle and then made the final of Wimbledon where he would once again lose to an in-form Novak Djokovic in the final. During this summer hard court season, he skipped the Rogers Cup but went on to win his seventh Western & Southern Open title and is currently in the US Open semifinal.

Following the US Open, Federer will only be playing four other events other than the World Tour Finals. He will be playing the Davis Cup World Group Playoff, the Shanghai Masters, the Swiss Indoors, and the Paris Indoor Masters.