Result Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer US Open Men's Singles Final (3-1)

So that's it. Novak Djokovic is the 2015 US Open champion, his third grand slam title of 2015. I hope you have enjoyed our commentary of the 2015 men's singles final here on VAVEL. I also hope you ahve enjoyed all our coverage from this year's US Open. On behalf of myself and all the fine people here at VAVEL USA, I would like to say thank you for coming to us for all your US Open news and results. It's been an honour providing you with results and analysis. Please continue to visit us at VAVEL USA throughout the tennis season. We're happy to provide all the news, analysis, insight and anything you could want from the wide world of tennis throughout the year. Please check back with us regularly. That's all from this year's US Open. This is Pete Borkowski saying goodnight.

The question that will surely be asked in the coming days is why didn't Federer attack the net more? His ground strokes were so poor in this match and it worked so well all tournament, and in the second set which he won. He needed to do that more.

Tactically, Djokovic was solid in that match, but he did nothing special. He did manage to engage Federer in more baseline battles, which is what he needed to do, but those battles mainly consisted of Federer driving forehands out and backhands into the net.

In the end, Djokovic only won two more points than Federer: 147 to Federer's 145.

Federer was within a point of mounting what would have surely been the greatest comeback in recent memory. Again, he'll be left ot regret two break points in that final game that would have tied the match at 5-5.

The fans will probably leave disappointed. They were completely in Federer's corner to the point that they were cheering Djokovic's faults. They desperately wanted Federer to win number eighteen.

Federer will be left to regret 19 missed break point opportunities. He was 4 for 23 in the match.

Federer had played one of his best tournaments to date on his way to the final, not dropping a set for the first time at the US Open, but he absolutely collapsed in the final. 54 unforced errors was one of his highest in a slam match ever, let alone a grand slam final. It was the most he's hit in the tournament.

Probably one of the ugliest grand slam finals in recent memory, Djokovic finished with two more unforced errors than winners (37 UFE to 35 Winners), while Federer hit 54 unforced errors along with 56 winners.

Roger Federer suffers only his second defeat in a US Open final (5-2) and is now 17-10 in grand slam finals

Novak Djokovic wins his tenth grand slam singles title and second at the US Open. For the second time in his career, he's won three grand slam singles titles in a season.

Federer hits the final return long

Game, Set and Match, Djokovic. 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Ad-Djokovic: Federer nets the return. Championship point.

Deuce: Federer's backhand is long

Ad-Federer: Beautiful backhand winner up the line

Deuce: Huge serve from Djokovic

30-40: Federer tried to run around the return and hit it wide

15-40: Federer with an insane cross court passing shot winner.

15-30: Djokovic nets the forehand, challenge confirms Federer's volley was in

15-15: Djokovic misses the cross court backhand wide

15-0: Big first serve is followed up by a forehand cross court winner.

Novak Djokovic is serving for the championship for a second time.

Game Federer. Forehand passing shot winner puts the match back in Djokovic's hands. Djokovic leads 5-4.

40-30: Federer's backhand is long

40-15: Great serve out wide followed by another swinging forehand volley winner down the line

30-15: Djokovic's return is long

15-15: Federer forehand is long

15-0: Inside out swinging volley winner from Federer

Game Federer. A beautiful drop volley and Federer erases one of the breaks. 5-3 Djokovic.

30-40: Djokovic saves one with a big serve

15-40: Brilliant cross court backhand winner from Federer. 2 break points

15-30: The SABR works and he ends it with a volley

15-15: Djokovic's backhand down the line is out

15-0: Federer's backhand is long

Djokovic is serving for the championship

Game Djokovic. A huge return winner and he will serve for the US Open.

Ad-Djokovic: Federer puts another unforced error into the net

Deuce: Federer can't reach the overhead

40-30: Serve up the T is too good

30-30: Federer misses the inside out forehand wide.

30-15: Federer puts the forehand into the net

30-0: Djokovic's return hits the net

15-0: Ace

Federer is 3 for 18 on break points so far.

Game Djokovic. He closes it out with an ace.

Ad-Djokovic: Federer returns the backhand long

Deuce: Federer pushes his forehand cross court well wide.

30-40: Federer out-backhands Djokovic drawing an error. Break point

30-30: Federer hits the backhand volley into the net

15-30: Net cord gives Federer the easy inside-out forehand winner

15-15: Great forehand down the line from Federer draws an error

15-0: Federer's forehand is long

Game Federer. He closes with an ace, but Djokovic still leads 3-2.

40-15: Djokovic responds with a huge forehand return winner

40-0: Chair umpire correcty calls Djokovic's backhand long, hawkeye confirms

30-0: Djokovic returns into the net

15-0: Ace

Game Djokovic. He closes with a backhand winner up the line. 3-1.

40-30: Great combination of backhands from Federer and he rips the last one cross court for the winner

40-15: Federer's forehand goes long

30-15: Double fault

30-0: Djokovic with the forehand winner up the line

15-0: Federer's return is long.

Game Federer. Djokovic reaches the drop shot but puts it into the net. Djokovic leads 2-1.

40-15: Ace

30-15: Djokovic's forehand is out

15-15: Djokovic's low return counteracts Federer's serve and volley

15-0: Djokovic's lob is long

Game Djokovic. Federer's backhand is just wide, hawkeye confirms. 2-0.

40-30: Federer's forehand is out.

30-30: Djokovic's passing shot is wide. Federer is either lucky he missed it or has an incredible ability to not swing

30-15: The serve is long

15-15: Federer returns serve with a drop shot but misses the volley

0-15: Perfect cross court return winner from Federer

Game Djokovic. A backhand unforced error from Federer gives Djokovic the early break.

Ad-Djokovic: Federer with another brutal forehand into the net

Deuce: Forehand from Federer is too good

30-40: Backhand unforced error long from Federer. Break point.

30-30: Federer gets Djokovic scrambling and finishes with a smash

15-30: Forehand down the line from Federer is wide

15-15: Forehand into the net from Djokovic

0-15: Double fault

Federer is serving

If Federer wants to extend this match, he needs to get into the net more.

Federer should have won that set. He missed four break points, two that would have let him serve for the set and another two to save the set but he couldn't convert. He's making way too many unforced errors, particularly at key moments. Djokovic isn't playing very well, but he's keeping the ball in play which is proving to be enough.

Game and third set Djokovic. Federer misses two break points and Djokovic takes a two sets to one lead.

Ad-Djokovic: Federer's slice hits the net. Set point.

Deuce: Chair umpire calls Federer's shot out, hawkeye confirms.

30-40: Djokovic saves the first with a service winner.

15-40: Great combination of shots from Federer draws an error from Djokovic. 2 chances to break back.

15-30: Backhand into the net from Djokovic

15-15: Federer narrowly misses the backhand up the line

0-15: Perfect backhand up the line from Federer

Game Djokovic. Federer misses the backhand wide and Djokovic will serve for the set.

Ad-Djokovic: Federer with a mis-hit

Deuce: Cross court backhand winner from Djokovic

Ad-Federer: Ace

Deuce: Great defense from Djokovic results in a Federer error

40-30: Djokovic hits the forehand winner down the line

40-15: Ace out wide

30-15: Federer hits his forehand into the net.

30-0: Return is long

15-0: Federer beautifully plays the forehand behind Djokovic for the winner

Game Djokovic. Federer misses the forehand and Djokovic survives two break points to hold after blowing a 40-0 lead.

Ad-Djokovic: Wide serve doesn't come back

Deuce: Djokovic defends well and finishes with a forehand winner.

Ad-Federer: Great forehand from Federer is returned long from Djokovic. Break point.

Deuce: Federer hits his forehand drive into the net

Ad-Federer: Another backhand unforced error, this time wide from Djokovic.

Deuce: Backhand unforced error from Djokovic into the net.

40-30: Djokovic misses the forehand well wide

40-15: Federer cheats in on a second serve and rips the return winner down the line

40-0: Deep forehand draws the error from Federer

30-0: Nice backhand from the line by Djokovic is framed by Federer

15-0: Federer's forehand down the line is long

Game Federer. The return is well wide. He leads 4-3

40-0: Djokovic misses the forehand

30-0: Beautiful forehand down the line from Federer

15-0: Djokovic with some great returns to keep the rally alive, but Federer finishes with a volley

Game Djokovic. Federer's backhand goes long. 3-3.

40-30: Some tentative hitting from both, but it's Federer who misses the backhand

30-30: Another return floats out

15-30: Federer narrowly misses the return

0-30: Double fault, Federer tried the SABR but it wasn't necessary

0-15: Brutal mis-hit from Djokovic doesn't even find the court

Game Federer. Federer closes out the game in under a minute with an ace.

40-0: Another great serve is returned long

30-0: Ace

15-0: Perfect serve and one from Federer ends in a forehand winner

Game Federer. Backhand unforced error from Djokovic and we're back on serve. 2-2.

Ad-Federer: Umpire correctly calls Djokovic's backhand out after a long rally. Break point.

Deuce: Double fault

Ad-Djokovic: Another great backhand down the line sets up an easy forehand winner

Deuce: Forehand from Djokovic is long

40-30: Perfect backhand down the line from Djokovic

30-30: Great serve down the T

15-30: Djokovic drills the forehand wide

15-15: Double fault

15-0: Forehand from Federer into the net

Game Djokovic. A brutal forehand wide and Djokovic has the 2-1 lead.

Ad-Djokovic: Another backhand is wide

Deuce: Federer's backhand is wide, hawkeye confirms

40-30: Double fault

40-15: Huge forehand down the line from Federer

30-15: Another unreturnable serve

15-15: Djokovic's return is long

0-15: Deep return from Djokovic

Game Djokovic. He crushes a poor Federer drop shot. 1-1.

40-30: Federer misses anotehr stretch volley

30-30: Another SABR, but Federer misses the forehand volley

15-30: Djokovic panics under the SABR and drives it long

15-15: Federer's return is in the net

0-15: Federer with the well-timed net attack ends in a winner

Federer has never previously beaten Djokovic in a grand slam after losing the first set.

Game Federer. Another unreturnable serve. He leads 1-0.

40-15: Federer with a great combination of forehands

30-15: Federer's half-volley pops up awkwardly, but Djokovic can't handle it

15-15: Djokovic passes Federer with a backhand

15-0: Unreturnable serve

Federer to serve to start the third set

A much better set from Federer his serve numbers were up, winning 91% of his first serve points. He also was more aggressive at the net, winning 65% of points in the second set. He also did a better job of hanging with Djokovic in baseline rallies and attack when given the opportunity.

Federer deserved to win that set. He massively outplayed Djokovic for most of it. Djokovic did not reach break point in that set, while Federer held nine.

Game and second set Federer. His backhand is too good and Djokovic misses down the line. We are tied at one set all.

30-40: Federer scrambles to stay in the point but mis-hits a forehand

15-40: Another backhand is long from Djokovic. 2 more set points for Federer.

15-30: Djokovic's shot lands long

15-15: Federer nets the forehand

0-15: Unforced error from Djokovic to start the game

Game Federer. Another big serve closes out the game for a 6-5 lead.

40-30: Great serve from Federer doesn't come back

30-30: Federer smartly leaves Djokovic's return which goes long

15-30: Another backhand finds the net from Federer

15-15: Federer's drop shot finds the net

15-0: Perfect drop shot from Federer

Game Djokovic. Djokovic saves multiple set points in a fifteen minute game to stay in the set. 5-5.

Ad-Djokovic: Federer can't get the backhand back over

Deuce: Djokovic can't get his lunging forehand over the net

Ad-Djokovic: Federer's forehand is wide

Deuce: Big rally ends with Djokovic netting a forehand.

Ad-Djokovic: Forehand winner down the line

Deuce: Federer has an easy winner from the T but misses long.

Ad-Federer: Federer brings up another set point with a beautiful backhand passing shot winner up the line

Deuce: Djokovic puts the backhand into the net.

Ad-Djokovic: Federer's return is long. Hawkeye confirms. First challenge of the match!

Deuce: Djokovic saves the set points with an unreturnable serve

Ad-Federer: Djokovic returns the drop shot long. Set point Federer

Deuce: Great forehand winner from Federer

Ad-Djokovic: Forehand inside-out winner

Deuce: Deep return from Federer induces an error.

40-30: Federer misses two volleys, the second wide. He should have had it. Terrible miss.

30-30: Federer's slice backhand is too low and Djokovic can't bring it back up.

30-15: Djokovic's passing shot hits the net

30-0: Brutal forehand miss from Federer

15-0: Some nice volleying from Djokovic

Game Federer. Huge serve is returned wide. He leads 5-4.

40-30: Federer with the tough overhead winner

30-30: Djokovic runs Federer into an error

30-15: Ace

15-15: Double fault

15-0: Djokovic's lob is long

Game Djokovic. Federer can't handle the serve. 4-4

40-0: Federer misfires on the routine forehand

30-0: Great aggression from Djokovic draws an error

15-0: Federer's forehand is wide.

Game Federer. The return hits the net. He leads 4-3

40-0: Djokovic's forehand volley hits the net

30-0: Djokovic can't pull his forehand passing shot over the net

15-0: Djokovic slips again and Federer gets the winner

Game Djokovic. Federer's forehand hits the net

40-15: Great serve from Djokovic doesn't come back

30-15: Federer lets a passing shot go that he shouldn't have

15-15: Aggressive returning from Federer draws an error

15-0: Textbook serve and one from Djokovic

Federer already has more errors tonight in a set and a half than he did the entirety of his semi-final

Game Federer. Return is long. Federer leads 3-2

40-0: Another overhead winner from Federer

30-0: Djokovic does well to return the approach shot, but Federer nails the overhead

15-0: Djokovic's return finds the net

Game Djokovic. Federer's return is long. 2-2

40-0: Another lob winner from Djokovic

30-0: Federer unleashes the SABR again but Djokovic hits a beautiful lob

15-0: Sweet passing shot from Djokovic

Game Federer. Another backhand error. Federer is looking stronger early in this set. He leads 2-1.

40-0: Djokovic's backhand finds the net

30-0: This time the return is in the net

15-0: Djokovic's return is long

Game Djokovic. Federer's return is long and Federer fails to convert five break points in the game

Ad-Djokovic: Another aggressive return but Federer misses the volley

Deuce: Fantastic cross court forehand winner from Djokovic. He's saved five break points in this game.

Ad-Federer: Federer gets Djokovic scrambling and finishes with a volley winner

Deuce: Federer's forehand is long.

Ad-Federer: back-to-back beauties down the line, the second is a forehand winner

Deuce: Another Federer backhand hits the net. Three break points saved.

30-40: Federer's return down the line is wide. Would have surely been a winner

15-40: Federer guesses right but his passing shot hits the net

0-40: Djokovic's backhand is into the net. 3 break points.

0-30: Huge backhand winner down the line from Federer

0-15: It's a SABR!!!!! Federer hits a return winner from the service line

Federer beat himself in the first set. His serve was nowhere near the level it has been all summer and his forehand was horrendous. He's engaging Djokovic in way too many baseline rallies.

Game Federer. He finishes with a forehand down the line. 1-0.

Ad-Federer: Djokovic's backhand is long

Deuce: Federer's forehand is inexplicably wide

Ad-Federer: Follows up a big serve with a forehand winner

Deuce: Double fault

40-30: Great serve from Federer

30-30: Djokovic draws an error with a backhand down the line

30-15: Beatiful inside-out forehand winner from Federer

15-15: Federer finishes with a tricky overhead winner

0-15: Federer dumps his backhand into the net

Federer to serve

Game and first set Djokovic. Another backhand finds the net and Djokovic leads one set to love.

40-0: Return is long. 3 sets points.

30-0: Federer misses the routine forehand passing shot

15-0: Backhand from Federer is wide

Game Federer: Back-to-back unreturnable serves keep the set going. Djokovic will serve for the set 5-4

Ad-Federer: Big serve draws an error

Deuce: Djokovic puts the backhand into the net

30-40: Forehand into the net from Federer. Set point Djokovic

30-30: Djokovic finishes close exchange at the net with a backhand winner

30-15: Federer's forehand is long

30-0: Not even a net cord could stop Federer's passing shot winner

15-0: Great forehand winner from Federer

Game Djokovic. Drives a forehand winner down the line. Survives some questionable play. He leads 5-3.

Ad-Djokovic: Overhead winner

Deuce: Federer's backhand goes long

30-40: Unforced forehand error from Djokovic

30-30: Double fault

30-15: Federer narrowly missed the passing shot

15-15: Federer's forehand finds the net

0-15: Some great deep strokes from Federer induce an error

Game Djokovic. He breaks again with a backhand passing shot down the line. He leads 4-3

30-40: Backhand unforced error into the net from Federer. Break point

30-30: Backhand volley into the net

30-15: Federer puts the backhand long

30-0: Perfect serve and one from Federer

15-0: Federer's forehand catches the line

Game Djokovic. He closes it out with an ace. 3-3.

40-15: Federer mis-hits the forehand

30-15: Beautiful backhand up the line from Federer

30-0: Federer tries too hard to run around his forehand and drives it wide

15-0: Nice backhand down the line from Djokovic draws an error

First couple of service games were questionable for Federer. Struggled with his first serve and forehand. Both were better in the last game.

Djokovic looked very shaken by the fall. He's struggled since. Federer is taking advantage. It looks like he's got his confidence up.

Djokovic is bleeding pretty badly from his right elbow after that fall. Trainer is coming out to bandage it up.

Game Federer. This time it's Djokovic who can't get a return back in play

40-0: Ace

30-0: Another return long from Djokovic

15-0: Return from Djokovic is long

Federer breaks back!! Djokovic finds the net and we're even at 2-2.

15-40: Federer can't get the backhand back in play

0-40: Backhand into the net from Djokovic. Three chances now for Federer to break back

0-30: Djokovic wipes out after falling changing direction to reach a Federer drop volley

0-15: Deep return from Federer draws an error

That's only the third break against Federer since Wimbledon

Djokovic breaks!! A long rally ends with Federer hitting a backhand long. Djokovic leads 2-1.

30-40: Great serve and volley from Federer and he puts away the overhead

15-40: Djokovic misses long

0-40: Federer's forehand is long. Three break points.

0-30: Great inside-out forehand winner from Djokovic

0-15: Federer's forehand is wide

Game Djokovic. No serves were returned in that game.

40-0: Three straight missed returns from Federer

30-0: Another return error

15-0: Federer's return finds the net

Very tense first game from Federer. Lots of unforced errors

Game Federer: Djokovic's return goes long and he's left to regret three missed break points.

Ad-Federer: Return goes long

Deuce: Djokovic's return finds the net

Ad-Djokovic: Double fault

Deuce: Federer hits the volley into the net

Ad-Federer: Ace

Deuce: Federer out-forehands Djokovic and finishes with a winner down the line

Ad-Djokovic: More forehands into the net from Federer

Deuce: Great serve from Federer draws an error

Ad-Djokovic: Another forehand unforced error from Federer

Deuce: Federer's forehand goes long

40-30: Another return is long

30-30: Forehand winner from Djokovic

30-15: Great serve is returned long

15-15: Federer forehand into the net

15-0: Federer opens it up with an ace

Game on

Federer to serve

Prediction: Federer in 4 sets. This match well and truly feels like a toss up, but Federer has been the better of the two men all summer. Djokovic has been streaky since Wimbledon, including at this tournament. Federer will be the more aggressive player and put more pressure on Djokovic. With the way Federer's been serving, it's tough to bet against him. Federer is into the final without dropping a set for the first time. That says a lot about his form considering that he's a five-time champion.

Djokovic will win if: He makes Federer play defence and makes the match physical. Djokovic needs to take advantage of his clear physical advantage. He’s younger, fitter and stronger than Federer and needs to make the match about that rather than shot-making ability. Djokovic is a great shot maker, but Federer is the best ever. He cannot beat Federer if finesse decides the match. The best way to ensure this is to force Federer into long, baseline rallies. That will make physical strength more relevant and give Djokovic the advantage. He needs to attack as much as anything to prevent Federer from doing it. Federer cannot win the match from a defensive position, so Djokovic needs to put him there.

Federer will win if: His serve is perfect and he’s the one doing most of the attacking. If he’s playing defence, it will be nearly impossible for him to win. He needs to put the pressure on Djokovic and that means serving well and attacking. He needs to get into the net whenever possible. If he serves the way he has since Wimbledon, having only dropped serve in one match out of eleven and having not dropped a set in those eleven matches, he’ll be hard to beat. If he keeps Djokovic on defence, he can control the match without wearing himself out and if he’s attacking effectively, it will be hard for Djokovic to beat him. If he serves the way he has been, even Djokovic’s great return may not be enough and if Djokovic can’t break him, it’s hard to see stopping Federer.

The players have arrived on court!!!!

This match is now officially a night match. Novak Djokovic is 19-1 in night matches at the US Open. Roger Federer is 30-1.

Break down of Federer and Djokovic's previous grand slam match results: Federer b. Djokovic in 3 sets once, in 4 sets three times and in 5 sets never. Djokovic d. Federer in 3 sets three times, in 4 sets once, in 5 sets 3 times.

ESPN is guessing that it will be at least another half hour before play begins.

As the match gets pushed later into the evening, the conditions are getting slower which definitely benefits Djokovic.

Serve is often sacred in these showdowns, hence their sets tend to be long. The pair play lots of tiebreaks and it would be logical to expect at least one today. Federer leads in tiebreaks 12-10 against Djokovic in all matches. In majors, Federer has won eight tiebreaks against Djokovic in slams compared to Djokovic's four.

Interesting fact: Only once before in thirteen grand slam matches between Federer and Djokovic have all the sets in the match ended when the winner reached six games. Twelve of their previous thirteen matches in slams had at least one set that ended at 7-5 or in a tiebreak. That one exception was their 2012 Wimbledon semi-final.

Federer has not beaten Djokovic in a grand slam final since their first major final meeting back in 2007 at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic has won four of his last five matches with Federer at grand slams. Federer's lone win in that span was the 2012 Wimbledon semi-final. Djokovic has won their last two matches in slam, both in Wimbledon finals.

Roger Federer won their last match in Cincinnati. He is looking to win consecutive matches against Djokovic for the first time since 2012, when he beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals and Cincinnati final.

Novak Djokovic is the only player to defeat Roger Federer at all four majors. The only player to beat Djokovic at all four majors? Federer.

If Novak Djokovic loses the final, he will fall to 9-9 in grand slam finals. That would tie him with Federer for the second most grand slam finals loses in the Open Era. He would still trail Ivan Lendl by two.

This final is the first out of seven for Roger Federer at the US Open where he is playing a player in the US Open final for the second time. His first six finals were all against different opponents.

Federer is the only member of the big four who Djokovic has not beaten three times in major finals.

Federer is the only member of the big four who has not beaten Djokovic at least twice in major finals.

Roger Federer has lost his last two grand slam finals, both at Wimbledon to Djokovic. Federer has never lost three straight grand slam finals.

Djokovic on Federer: “Obviously we all know how consistent he is and how good he is in the latter stages of a Grand Slams and any other big tournament. He's always going to perform at a high level. Rarely he drops his level. He always makes you play your best. I know that he's also lately being very aggressive coming to the net, mixing up, and trying to shorten out the points. I think also he improved his speed. His defensive game is better than it was. Maybe healthier. Everybody is working hard to improve their game and give themselves highest level possible.” (Courtesy of ATPworldtour.com)

Overall, if Djokovic wants to win, he needs to be the one controlling the match. If Federer is allowed to dictate, whether it’s from the net or from the baseline, Djokovic will have a hard time breaking through. It will be nearly impossible for him to break Federer’s serve if Federer is the one controlling rallies and he’ll find himself under pressure a lot more on his own serve if he doesn’t attack. Patient tennis won’t work if Federer is at his aggressive best, which all signs indicate he will be.

For Djokovic, he needs to keep Federer on the baseline and engage him in groundstroke battles. While Federer may still be the one in control on those exchanges, Djokovic is the best defender in tennis at the moment. It will be a lot harder for Federer to end rallies or even really put as much serious pressure on Djokovic if he’s hitting from the baseline. Djokovic can wear Federer down in baseline battles. If Djokovic is able to step up, control the rallies and get Federer playing defence, he’ll be in great shape. But no matter who actually controls the baseline rallies, it’s key for Djokovic to keep Federer away from the net. It’s very tough for Djokovic to attack Federer if the Swiss is in the dominant position at the net. Not to mention it takes away his physical advantage. Djokovic needs to make this a baseline battle and not let Federer in.

Will Federer use the SABR? If you don’t know, the SABR is the Sneak Attack By Roger. It’s his technique off cheating in on an opponent’s serve, usually second, hitting in well inside the baseline with a half volley and charging the net. He uses it to put extra pressure on his opponent. He used it to great effect against Djokovic in Cincinnati and has been using it well throughout the tournament. Adding intrigue to this is that Djokovic and his coach Boris Becker are open critics of the tactic, going so far as to call it “disrespectful” towards his opponents. Is it fear? Or sour grapes? Federer has said he’ll use it if the moment is right but he won’t force it upon his opponent.

On top of serving well, Federer needs to be on offence throughout the match. He cannot let Djokovic dictate. If the match is turned into a baseline war, it will be hard for Federer to win. He needs to be the one controlling rallies and putting Djokovic on defence. He also needs to be attack the net at every opportunity. This allows him to keep rallies short and save his strength. It is also an aggressive tactic which put more pressure on Djokovic while keeping him on defence. He’s used it very effectively against Djokovic of late in their hard courts battles and even at Wimbledon, although that didn’t work out.

For Federer, its simple: serve well. He's been putting on a clinic so far this summer. His serve has only been broken twice since Wimbledon, both times in the round of sixteen here in New York against Philipp Kohlschreiber. No one else, including Djokovic, has broken Federer. He's been brutally efficient on serve all summer. That needs to continue in the final.

Djokovic and Federer is one of the closest rivalries in tennis history. There is never an easy match and there is often so little between them. They both know what the other player will do and what they need to do to win. Here's a break down of their tactics and what they both need to do on the court to win.

ESPN Commentator and former coach Brad Gilbert is picking Roger Federer to win in 4 sets.

Play has been suspended on the side courts

US Open 2015 Men's Singles Final Live Results Commentary

There is a lot of history on the line for Federer. If he wins the title, it would be his sixth US Open title which would break a three-way tie with Americans Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors for the most US Open titles in the Open Era. He would also move to within one title of the all-time men’s lead at the US Open, which stands at seven (a three-way tie between Bill Larned, Bill Tilden and Richard Sears). Another US Open title would give Federer eighteen overall, further increasing his all-time record amongst men. He is 5-1 in US Open finals, his lone loss coming in 2009 to Juan Martin Del Potro, in which Federer led two sets to one but couldn’t hold on. Federer has not won a grand slam title since Wimbledon 2012. If Federer wins the title, he will be the oldest grand slam singles champion since Andres Gimeno in 1972 (won Roland Garros at 34 years, 10 months).

Djokovic is looking to win his second US Open title and tenth grand slam overall. Djokovic is 9-8 in grand slam finals in his career, but is only 1-4 at the US Open. His lone title came during his superb 2011 season, when he won three slams. Were he to win here, he would join Federer as the only players in the Open Era to win three slams in a season twice. When he won in 2011, he beat Rafael Nadal in the final. Prior to this year, he’s lost the 2007 final to Federer, the 2010 final to Nadal, the 2012 final to Andy Murray and the 2013 final to Nadal. Were Djokovic to win the US Open, he would become the fifth man in the open era to reach double digits in grand slam titles.

Interesting fact: Djokovic has hit 29 more errors on his backhand than winners, while Federer has only hit five more errors than winners on his backhand

It should be pointed out that grass is supposedly the fastest surface on the tour and Djokovic has won back-to-back slam finals on that surface against Federer. However many people; players, journalists, commentators etc…, have said that the grass is playing slower nowadays and it’s been suggested that some hard courts, mainly winter indoor courts but including the US Open, is actually a faster surface than Wimbledon’s grass. So the Djokovic’s advantage on the supposed fastest surface may be irrelevant in this match.

The surface on Arthur Ashe could play a big role in this match. It’s a fast hard court, which gives which theoretically gives Federer an advantage. Over last two years, the only hard court on which Djokovic has beaten Federer is Indian Wells, which is very different from Ashe as it’s considerably slower. All of their matches on fast hard courts have been won by Federer of late. Djokovic’s last win against Federer on a “fast” hard court would probably be the 2013 Paris Masters semi-final, which he won over Federer in three sets (and this writer was there and can tell you that Federer was the better player for most of the match, he just ran out of gas at the end). That was also in 2013, when Federer was struggling with a back injury and out of the top five. Since bouncing back from that injury in 2014, he’s owned Djokovic on fast hard courts. The surface certainly gives him an advantage. Djokovic’s 1-4 record in finals here would also imply that he’s vulnerable on this surface.

Based on those matches, it's tough to say who has the historical advantage. Federer leads the head-to-head 3-2, but Djokovic has won the two most recent matches. That being said, Federer's two losses were considerably closer than any of his three wins.

2011 Semi-Finals: Djokovic d. Federer 6-7(7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 *Saved 2 MP.* Djokovic would pull a stunning comeback for the second year in a row to defeat Federer in the semi-finals, this time on route to his first and so far only US Open title. This time, he trailed two sets to love and was being outplayed by the Swiss. However, he turned the momentum in the third set and comfortably forced a fifth. However, this time Federer got himself up a break and served for the match. Up 40-15, he was serving with two match points. Djokovic saved the first with a big winner and the second when Federer missed a forehand. Djokovic would roar back and win four straight games to claim the match.

2010 Semi-Finals: Djokovic d. Federer 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 *Saved 2 MP.* Djokovic would claim one of the biggest wins of his career to date when he came back from two-set-to-one and a break in the fifth down to reach his second US Open final. The match had seen crazy momentum swings in each set, but it seemed as though the momentum had swung back to Federer he held two match points on Djokovic’s serve at 5-4, 15-40. Some gutsy hitting from Djokovic saved both and he would immediately break Federer and serve out the match for the improbable win. The match did take its toll on Djokovic, however, as he was easily defeated by Rafael Nadal.

In case you live under a rock or are new to tennis, here’s the shot:

2009 Semi-Final, aka: The Shot: Federer d. Djokovic 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5. No one ever remembers how close this match actually was. The entire match was overshadowed by the second-last point which made the entire match feel one-side. Up to that point, it was a close match, with Federer claiming a few key points to build a two set lead. It actually could have gone either way. Djokovic was doing well to stay with Federer throughout the match and certainly could have extended that match with a good shot here or there. But all of that was forgotten in the final game. Djokovic was serving at 5-6 down 0-30. He drew Federer into the net and followed it up with a lob volley which Federer chased to the baseline and, with his back to Djokovic, hit the ball between his legs and past Djokovic, who was left stunned at the net. The seemingly impossible winner gave him match point, which he converted with a forehand return winner. But all that anyone will ever remember is the tweener.

2008 Semi-Final: Federer d. Djokovic 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2. Djokovic would take a step forward this year, breaking Federer late in the second to draw the match even. However, he would also be broken late in the third and Federer would run away with the match in the fourth. Federer was fighting to salvage his year and Djokovic didn’t have the firepower to stop him, as Federer would go on to win his fifth straight US Open

2007 Final: Federer d. Djokovic 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4. Federer was the three-time defending champion and Djokovic was in his first slam final. But Djokovic had recently beaten Federer in the final of the Roger’s Cup in Montreal in three sets. Djokovic led by a break in the first and second sets and held multiple set points in both sets, but failed to close out either one and subsequently lost both in tiebreaks. Once again serving late in the set, this time to stay in the match at 4-5 in the third, Djokovic was broken at the worst possible moment and Federer had won his fourth straight title. Djokovic would be left to regret his poor timing.

Federer and Djokovic hold the record for the most consecutive matches at a single slam with five in a row from 2007 through 2011. Here is a breakdown of those five matches.

Just a reminder that the match is scheduled to start no earlier than 4 pm. As the women's doubles final is over, it should be starting not long after 4.

This match will be offence vs. defence at its finest.

Djokovic also needs to serve well. It can be assumed that he will return well, but it’s tougher if he’s being forced to break back as opposed to breaking for a lead. With the way Federer is capable of and has been serving since Wimbledon, falling behind a break could mean the loss of a set for Djokovic very easily. And while Djokovic did a great job breaking down Marin Cilic’s serve, Cilic was not serving or is really capable of serving the way Federer is. If Djokovic is broken, he’ll be under pressure to break back while Federer will be able to relax and focus all his energy on holding safe in the knowledge that if he’s broken they’ll only be even as opposed to him trailing. Djokovic needs to defend his own serve well and cannot allow Federer to break and then serve out the set, because he’s highly capable of that.

Federer’s serve will be key. He’s been dominant on serve so far in the tournament, but he has yet to face a return of the calibre of Novak Djokovic. That being said, Wawrinka has a very solid return and Federer blew him away. Federer needs to serve well because that’s his big advantage over Djokovic. While he may actually have an easier time breaking Djokovic’s serve than Djokovic will have breaking his, it gives him a mental boost if he’s serving well and it’s a good way to ensure games are kept short. If Djokovic is making Federer fight for his serve, it will give the Serb the mental advantage and help him make physicality a factor in the match. The more Federer has to fight for his own serve, the quicker he’ll get worn down. Also if he’s serving well, if he gets a break, not only will that dishearten Djokovic more, it will allow him to close out sets more easily. If Federer is serving well, the pressure will be off him and on his opponent.

Once again, this match will pit Djokovic’s defence against Federer’s offence. It was the same in Cincinnati and offence trumped defence in a big way. But there’s an added factor at the US Open. This match will be best-of-five sets. That gives an automatic advantage to Djokovic. He’s younger and fitter and can easily outlast Federer if it goes the distance. That being said, if Federer keeps the points, games, and sets short, fitness won’t be a factor and that’s better for him.

Djokovic and Federer hold a special place in US Open history. They played each other five consecutive times at the Open. Federer won their first three matches, the 2007 final along with the 2008 and 2009 semi-finals (the latter being known as the match of the tweener), before Djokovic won the last two, the 2010 and 2011 semi-finals, saving multiple match points in the fifth set on both occasions.

Federer leads their overall head-to-head 21-20. However, Djokovic leads 7-6 in grand slam matches and 2-1 in grand slam finals. However, both of Djokovic’s grand slam final wins over Federer came at Wimbledon, while Federer’s slam final win over Djokovic came here at the US Open. Federer leads the head-to-head 16-14 on hard courts and 13-10 on outdoor hard courts, where they will be duelling in New York. Federer also won their most recent match, a dominant straights sets win over Djokovic in the final of Cincinnati. Djokovic defeated Federer back in July in the final of Wimbledon. Federer has not beaten Djokovic in a slam since 2012 when he beat him in the Wimbledon semi-finals. His last win over Djokovic at the US Open was way back in 2009.

If there’s one player in the world who could possibly be in better for than Djokovic right now, it’s his the Serb’s opponent in the final. Roger Federer currently looks like the Federer who won five straight US Open titles in the mid-2000s. He’s yet to drop a set at the US Open. Not only that, he’s only dropped serve twice in the tournament, both times in the third round against Philipp Kohlschreiber. Federer didn’t lose more than two games in a set until the third round and has only twice in six matches lost more than ten games in a match. His toughest test so far was a serve-off with John Isner in the fourth round, which Federer won in straight sets without dropping serve. He absolutely dismantled his last two opponents, Wimbledon semi-finalist Richard Gasquet and French Open champion Stan Wawrinka, without looking mildly threatened. Federer hasn’t looked this good in a long time.

Novak Djokovic has been very solid so far in New York. He’s dropped two sets, one in the round of sixteen and one in the quarter-finals. But otherwise, he’s looked pretty much unthreatened in the tournament. He was imperious in his semi-final victory over defending champion Marin Cilic and should be confident entering the final.

Roger Federer is playing in his seventh US Open final, but first since 2009 which was his sixth in a row. Federer is 5-1 in US Open finals, winning five titles in a row from 2004 through 2008. His five titles in New York are tied for the Open Era record with Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

Novak Djokovic is contesting his sixth US Open final, including five of the last six dating back to 2010. His record in those finals however is rather poor, a mere 1-4. His lone title came back in 2011 when he defeated Rafael Nadal in four sets.

Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer US Open 2015 Men's Singles Final

Hello tennis fans! It’s the day you’ve all been waiting for. Welcome to VAVEL USA’s live commentary of the US Open men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia and world two Roger Federer of Switzerland. My name is Pete Borkowski and I’m excited to be bringing you point-by-point coverage of what’s sure to be an incredible match in New York. From now until match time, which will be no earlier than 4:00 pm, I’ll be supplying notes and previewing the showdown. Please come back this evening for point-by-point updates of the match.