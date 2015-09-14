US Open: Novak Djokovic Defeats Roger Federer To Win Second US Open Title

Novak Djokovic is the 2015 US Open champion. The world number one defeated second seed Roger Federer in four ugly, error-filled sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to win his second US Open and third grand slam singles title of 2015. The final was initially delayed three hours because of rain. When it did get started, both men struggled with consistency, but in the end, it was the Serb who was slightly more solid, holding off a spirited fight from Federer to win in four tight sets.

Djokovic More Solid to Start

Djokovic put pressure on Federer right from the start, holding three break points in the opening game. While he didn’t get the immediate break, he would break Federer in the third game to grab an early lead. But the Swiss would break right back to even the match. In that game, Djokovic slipped and cut up his elbow which required treatment at the changeover. It didn’t seem to affect him for long, as he broke again in the seventh game courtesy of three errors from Federer. He would keep the ball in play just enough to save a break point in the following game and serve out the set two games later.

Federer Finds his Range

Federer’s serve was nowhere near the level it had been all summer in the opening set, but he upped his game in the second set. After a tough first game, he held five break points on Djokovic’s serve in the next game but couldn’t break, which would turn out to be the story of Federer’s match. Federer would dominate on serve for the remainder of the set. He also was stronger in rallies as he began to attack the net successfully with purpose. Federer held two set points in the 15-minute tenth game on Djokovic’s serve, but couldn’t convert, including one that appeared to be a sure winner that he put wide. After an easy hold, he brought up another two set points, converting the second by forcing a Djokovic error. It appeared the momentum had swung to the five-time US Open champion.

Momentum Swings Back to Djokovic

Federer immediately abandoned the tactics that had won him the second set when the third started. He was again caught on the baseline trading ground strokes with Djokovic. Djokovic broke in the third game for the early lead after four straight unforced errors from Federer. However, Djokovic would gift the game right back in the next game. Federer held two break points at 4-4 to give himself a chance to serve for the set, but he lost two winnable points and was subsequently broken in his next service game for the set despite holding a 40-15 lead. Federer would hold two break points in the following game to even the set, but he could convert, including an error on the second, and Djokovic would take the set.

Djokovic Holds Off Federer Charge for Title

Djokovic would break immediately in the third set to lead 2-0. He would break again after saving a break point in the sixth game for a 5-2 lead and served for the championship. However, charged by a crowd clearly behind him, Federer charged to a 15-40 lead, converting the second break point with a drop volley. He served out the next game and charged to a 15-40 lead again with Djokovic serving for the title for a second time. However, he attempted an ill-advised run-around forehand on his return and hit it out. Federer brought up a third break point, but put his backhand out. Djokovic would hit back to back big serves to close out the championship.

Djokovic was just solid enough to claim the title. However, Federer will be left to regret 54 unforced errors and going 4-for-23 on break points, with many of those break points coming late in sets. Most of those break points were lost on unforced errors. Neither players played particularly well, but Federer played poorly in the key moments. Djokovic actually hit more errors than winners, but he still hit only 37 winners to Federer’s 54. Federer also had one of his worst serving days, only landing 64% of his first serves and only winning 71% of those points. His serve had been the key to his success early in the tournament, but it did not continue into the final.

This match was expected to be a classic. Instead, it was one of the ugliest grand slam finals in recent memory. It was nowhere near the standard the world had come to expect from Federer and Djokovic. It was sloppy tennis from start to finish. While Federer had flashes of brilliance, in the fourth set, it was more surprising when Federer hit a winner than when he hit an error. It was completely stunning how poorly the Swiss played. Coming into the final, it seemed as though there was a real chance for him to win his eighteenth major. His poor play was inexplicable. His serve was nowhere near as strong as it had been all summer and he couldn’t seem to keep the ball in the court. The Federer who played in the first six rounds was vintage, mid-2000s Federer. This was not the same man. This match will be better remembered for Federer’s collapse than Djokovic’s win. And Djokovic wasn’t much better. He wasn’t hitting his sparkling ground strokes with his normal vigor. He was just managing to keep the ball in the court. But combined with Federer’s poor form, it was enough.

Djokovic’s title was his second at the US Open and tenth overall. He becomes the seventh man to reach double digits in grand slam titles. It was his third slam title of the year, accomplishing the feat for the second time. He joins Roger Federer and Rod Laver as the only players to win three slams in a single season on two occasions.