ATP Metz: Day One Recap

Gilles Muller and Aljaz Bedene met in the day's only main draw match at the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The final round of qualifying also finished with three more Frenchmen making it into the main draw.

Muller Eases Past Bedene

The big serving lefty had very little in the way of resistance on Monday. Muller lost just four points on serve in the opening set in route to a 6-3 win. Muller dished out ten aces on serve as he won 18 of 18 first serve points. Bedene wasn't poor, winning 11 of 12 points on his first serve. Muller was able to attack his second serve though as he won six of eight points. Muller secured the lone break of the set in the eighth game. The second set opened with Bedene struggling on serve as Muller broke in the first game. That would prove to be all he needed for the 6-3, 6-4 first round win. In all, Muller dished out 20 aces with a bruising first serve that won 34 of 37 points.

Final Round Of Qualifying Completed

The final four spots in the main draw are filled after the final round of qualifying completed on Monday. France will be well represented in the main draw with three more Frenchmen making it through qualifying. Vincent Millot was first, beating Maxime Teixera 7-5, 6-4. Millot faces Adrian Mannarino in the opening round. France's Eduoard Roger-Vasselin is in the main draw in Metz for the fifth straight year via a straight sets win over Enzo Couacoud. Roger-Vasselin faces fellow qualifier Kenny De Schepper in the opening round. The final qualifying slot went to German Mischa Zverev. Zverev defeated Daniel Brands 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to join his younger brother Alexander in the 28 player field.

Day Two Headliners

Main draw play gets into full swing on Tuesday. Sixth seed Martin Klizan and seventh seed Adrian Mannarino lead the slate of scheduled matches. Klizan will tussle with France's Paul-Henri Mathieu. Mannarino faces Millot. Wild card entry and 8th seed Fernando Verdasco features in what could be the match of the day against rising star Alexander Zverev. Recently crowned US Open doubles champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicholas Mahut will be back in action as the top seeds in the doubles draw tomorrow. They face the tandem of Oliver Marach and Sergiy Stakhovsky in the final match of the day on Court Central.