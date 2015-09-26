ATP St. Petersburg: Raonic To Play Sousa For Title

Second seed Milos Raonic of Canada will take on seventh seed Joao Sousa of Portugal on Sunday for the St. Petersburg Open title. Both men advanced to the final with straight sets over seeded opponents.

Milos Raonic reached his second final of 2015 with a 6-2, 7-6(2) win over fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut. Raonic pounded 19 aces past Bautista Agut, the most in a match so far in the tournament, as well as winning 88% of his first serve points. He actually lost 60% of points on his second serve, but still managed to save both break points he faced. Raonic broke Bautista Agut twice in the opening set to take it 6-2. However, he failed to reach break point in the second set. Bautista Agut held one break point in each set, but failed to break on both occasions. The second set tiebreaker was all Raonic, hitting four of his 19 aces in the breaker, and winning six straight points to seal the victory.

Joao Sousa of Portugal will be the Canadian giant’s opponent in the final. Sousa over-turned a 0-3 head to head against third seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, defeating the 22-year-old 6-4, 7-6(5). Sousa survived eleven aces from the Austrian and broke him three times in the match. It was Sousa who got the fast start, breaking Thiem twice for a 4-0 lead. Thiem would get one break back, but Sousa held on to take the set. It was Thiem who got the first break in the second set, but Sousa broke back to even the set at 4-4 before eventually prevailing 7-5 in a tiebreaker. Thiem actually won one more point than Sousa despite the straight sets loss.

Raonic is into his second final of 2015, having previously reached the final back in the first event of the season in Brisbane, losing a tight 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-4 affair to Roger Federer. The final will be his 15th overall (6-8 record). This is Raonic’s first final against a non-top ten opponent since Washington last August (d. Pospisil) and only his second final against a non-top ten opponent dating back to February 2013. He is 3-1 in finals against non-top ten opponents (not including finals losses to Andy Roddick and Kei Nishikori, who were not in the top ten at the time but spent much of their career in the top ten). Sousa is into his third final of 2015, sixth overall, but is seeking his first title of 2015. He has not won a final since his first final back in 2013.

Roanic leads their head-to-head 2-0, with both of his wins coming in straight sets on clay. This will be their first match on hard courts, Raonic’s preferred surface. Sousa has done a good job chipping away at strong servers so far and has been outserved throughout the tournament. However, Raonic is better server than anyone he’s faced so far. Raonic has yet to be broken in the tournament, so Sousa will have a hard time breaking through. Raonic will also be very aggressive in rallies, so Sousa will be playing much of the game on defence. He needs to extend rallies and try to get Raonic playing defence, particularly targeting the Canadians’ weaker backhand side. Raonic needs to play his game and attack and force Sousa to adjust to his power.

Prediction: Raonic in 2 sets

Sousa just isn’t in Raonic’s league. The Canadian is playing so well and his serve has been on fire. Sousa doesn’t have the best return game to begin with. He has very little chance against Raonic’s serve. The second seed appears to be healthy again and desperately needs to kick-start a hot fall hard court season if he wants to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals. That will help inspire him to his first title of 2015.