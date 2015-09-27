ATP St. Petersburg: Raonic Wins First Title of 2015

Milos Raonic claimed his first title of 2015 on Sunday, defeating Joao Sousa in a hard-fought final in St. Petersburg. In a match full of unforced errors, Raonic prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. It was Raonic’s first title since last August and his first title ever in Europe.

Raonic Starts Quickly

It was Sousa who got the first crack at a break in the match, bringing up a break point in the third game, but it was saved by an impressive combination of forehands by Raonic. The Canadian would break in the following game for a 3-1 lead. Sousa would get a chance to break back in the following game, but hit a lob long with Raonic at the net. Sousa would not get another chance in the set, with Raonic holding his serve for the remainder of the set, closing it out with an ace.

Sousa Holds On to Even Match

Raonic seemed poised to run away with the match early in the second set, holding two break points in the opening game of the second set and a further five in Sousa’s second service game. However, a combination of Sousa aggression and Raonic errors kept the match on serve. Sousa would immediately turn the tables on the Canadian, converting his second break point to take the 3-1. It was the first break of serve against Raonic all tournament. He would never give Raonic another opportunity, holding serve throughout the set to send the match to a decider.

Raonic Holds Nerve for Title

Once again, Raonic came out firing to start the set and this time was rewarded with a break in the second game, when Sousa double-faulted on break point. Sousa would hold four break points to break back at 3-1, but some aggressive play from Raonic fought off the break points and he would hold for a 4-1 lead. Both players would continue to hold and Raonic raced to a 5-3, 40-0 lead, before Sousa began to put up a fight, saving the first two championship points. On the third, Sousa had an opening when Raonic missed his first serve. However, a big kick serve out wide on his second serve was returned well wide.

The match was ugly. Raonic was the more aggressive player of the two, but made life hard on himself by hitting 41 unforced errors, only being rewarded with 12 winners. Sousa was also aggressive on his own serve, often succeeding in pushing Raonic around the baseline during the rallies. However, he was only slightly better, hitting 37 unforced errors to 14 winners. The winner of the rallies was often the one who kept the ball in play for longer. The big difference was Raonic’s serve, which delivered 22 aces. Sousa did not manage a single ace.

Both players attacked each other’s second serve, with Raonic winning 55 percent of Sousa’s second serve points, while Sousa won 49 percent of Raonic’s second serve points. Both were solid on break points with Raonic saving nine out of 10 and Sousa saving 10 out of 12, including seven in the first two games of the second set. Raonic was clutch when it mattered, saving six break points in the third set while converting one of his two, which turned out to be the difference in the match.

The title is Raonic’s first of the season and seventh overall. The win came in his second final of 2015, having lost in the Brisbane final in January to Roger Federer. It is also his first title in Europe. With the win, he adds a crucial 250 points to his total in the ATP race to London. Raonic qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals last year, but injuries have limited his results in 2015. With the win, he climbs up to 12th in the race to London, just under 1000 points behind David Ferrer for the final qualification spot. Raonic will next play at the 500-level event in Beijing.