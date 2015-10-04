Claro Open Colombia Could Move To Mexico

Juan Jose Moro, an Argentinian journalist, has revealed that Grupo Pegaso has bought the rights from the Claro Open Colombia, an ATP 250 event, and the company expects to move the tournament to Mexico where Cancun, Monterrey or Puerto Vallarta could be the new location for the tournament.

Bogota has hosted the event for three seasons, they never had a top 10 player in their draw as the high of the city and the weather were clear disadvantages. However, the tournament has played a key role in the development of the Colombian players like Santiago Giraldo, Alejandro Gonzalez and the doubles pair Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal who represented the country in Davis Cup World Group Playoff last September (were defeated by Japan 3-2).

This event has also been important for the career of Australian young star Bernard Tomic, as the 22-year-old has won two of his three professional titles in the courts of Bogota.

The sale hasn´t been confirmed by Manuel Mate, current owner of the event, or Grupo Pegaso. However, everything indicates that the sale is done as Mate declared few months ago that he could sell the tournament in case an interesting offer came, "This is a business like any other. There are many market opportunities", was what he declared in July. On top of that, the organization is facing financial issues as the local governmental retired its support even when both sides had an agreement for the construction of a new court.

On the other side if the sale and the new locations are confirmed, Mexico could have two ATP tournaments for the next season as they already have the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, which is also organized by Grupo Pegaso. For the 2016 season Acapulco will be played on the week of February 22th and the second tournament could be played on the same week of the Rio Olympics.