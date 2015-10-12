WTA Beijing: Martina Hingis And Sania Mirza Win 8th Title Of 2015, Defeat Chan Yung-Jan And Chan Hao-Ching In Thrilling Three Set Final

Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza continued their historic 2015 season with a 6-7(9), 6-1, 10-8 win over Chan Hao-Ching and Chan Yung-Jan, claiming their 8th title of the season at the 2015 China Open.

Chan Sisters Win Tight Opening Set

Having met each other in Toronto, Cincinnati, Flushing Meadows/the U.S. Open, and Wuhan already this season, both teams were familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses. In those four encounters, both teams played exceptionally well and were able to match each other shot-for-shot both at the net and from the baseline. If the early exchanges were any indication of how this encounter would play out, the tennis-adoring Chinese crowd were in for a treat.

After breaking and holding serve in the opening two games, Hingis and Mirza sent out a clear and emphatic statement of intent. The Swiss-Indian duo suffered their last loss in Cincinnati, where they lost to the Chan sisters, and were not interested in a repeat of the same result. However, the Chan sisters, were not ready to let this match and title slip away so easily. After going down a break, the sisters replied with a hold and a break of their own, leveling the opening set at two-games-all.