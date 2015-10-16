Shanghai Masters Quarterfinals Preview: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka meets Rafael Nadal in their quarterfinal showdown at the Shanghai Rolex Masters. The pair will be second up on Stadium Court following the first quarterfinal between Kevin Anderson and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. This will be their 15th career meeting with Nadal leading their head-to-head 12-2.

Last Meeting

The last time these two players met was back in Rome. Wawrinka was looking for a second consecutive win over the Spaniard after defeating him at the 2014 Australian Open for his first career Grand Slam title. Nadal was the heavy favorite coming into the matchup as the battle took place on clay. The Swiss number two denied Nadal throughout the match saving multiple set points in the first set as he won in straight sets.

Where Does Wawrinka Hold The Advantage

For much of his career, Wawrinka had the power to generate a devastating serve. He’s finally got it all together as his serve is one of his most improved shots. The Swiss number two flies under the radar when being talked about as one of the better servers in the game being overshadowed by the usual suspects like Milos Raonic, John Isner, Ivo Karlovic, and countryman Roger Federer. Nadal has already met Karlovic and Raonic already in Shanghai so the world number four might be the worst server Nadal has faced. With the match taking place during the day, the court will be playing a bit faster than when Nadal has played throughout the tournament, in primetime, so this could be Wawrinka’s best chance to pull off the upset.

Without a question, Wawrinka’s backhand is the standout shot. Throughout his whole career, everyone talked about how stellar his backhand was and it is no different right now. Whether it be cross-court or down the line, the Swiss number two’s backhand is a marvel to see. He can generate an amazing amount of power on it and can also hit such tight angles or drop shots giving him the full arsenal of shots with his backhand.

Where Does Nadal Hold The Advantage

Despite the down year and lack of confidence, Nadal’s forehand is still his go-to shot. It’s often seen that the Spaniard runs around his backhand to hit his forehand and with good reason. His forehand has that marvelous amount of topspin on it giving it that deceptive look that the ball could fly out but actually landing in. His best shot is his inside-out backhand which opens up the court for him to get right-handers on the run and to their backhand side. This is a tactic he’s often deployed against Big Four rival and good friend Roger Federer.

While Wawrinka holds the advantage in serving, Nadal is a much better returner. The Spaniard is considered as one of the top five best returners in the sport today grouped with countryman David Ferrer in a league below Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. When this year’s French Open champion returns, he has resorted to a block back technique just allowing him to get the ball over so he can begin the point in the middle of a rally. Nadal meanwhile against the biggest servers, can go big time and hit stellar return winners. Need proof? This video below should explain it all.

Final Thoughts

The head-to-head of this matchup says 12-2 in favor of the Spaniard, but the numbers must be thrown out for this one. This match is more than just numbers, it’s down to who has the mental edge. The world number four may think he has the mental edge after having defeated the 14-time Grand Slam champion in their last two meetings, but it is the Spaniard who has played some inspired, confident tennis these last couple of days to give everyone hope that Nadal will finally be back to his old self.

This matchup is the ideal one for Nadal to test where he is against the players just below Djokovic. The world number one put the hammer down on the Spaniard in the China Open final winning 6-2, 6-2, but the Serb has showed mercy to no one as he continues to destroy everyone in his path. Should Nadal find a way to win this one, it will most definitely be his best win of the season. Should Wawrinka win, he could potentially find his way to the final where he could give the world number one a potential run for his money.

Prediction: Wawrinka in three sets.