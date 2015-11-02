David Ferrer Final Qualifier For ATP World Tour Finals

David Ferrer became the final qualifier for the Barclays ATP World Tour Final in London. Just like Kei Nishikori, he qualified after his countryman Rafael Nadal defeated Richard Gasquet in Basel on Saturday. Gasquet needed to win in Basel and Paris to qualify for London but fell short of his goals, allowing the Spaniard and Japanese players into London.

Ferrer’s Season Review

It was a fantastic start to the season for the Spaniard as he stormed his way to a title in Doha, defeating Tomas Berdych in the final. Early losses from Novak Djokovic and Nadal prevented them from threatening the Spaniard, but he could only face who was in front of him. He failed to translate that Doha title into a deep run at Melbourne Park, losing in the fourth round to Nishikori at the Australian Open.

It was a “Fabulous February” for Ferrer, capturing two titles. His first title was on the clay at the Rio Open. Once again, a surprising loss from Nadal shocked many as he was ousted by Fabio Fognini in the semifinals. Ferrer would cruise past the Italian in straight sets to capture the title on the clay. He translated his clay court success onto the hard courts of Acapulco. He battled through a couple of three set matches en route to his title but took out Nishikori without any problems.

The clay saw Ferrer’s fair share of strong results. He made the quarterfinals or better in every clay event he played during the clay season. He made the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and the French Open and made it to the semifinals at Barcelona and Rome.

Injuries hampered Ferrer for most of the summer as he withdrew from Wimbledon and the Masters 1000 events leading up to the US Open. He would play at the US Open however, losing in the third round to Jeremy Chardy.

On the Asian swing, he captured another title, at Kuala Lumpur before losing in the semifinals of the China Open to Djokovic. Ferrer’s last event was at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, and he won the title there, defeating Steve Johnson in three sets.

This will be the sixth consecutive year that Ferrer has qualified for the World Tour Finals. His last three appearances were ones to forget however as he exited in the round-robin portion of the tournament. His best showing was in 2007 when he made the final, losing to Roger Federer when the event was held in Shanghai.