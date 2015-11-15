Fed Cup Final: Maria Sharapova Battles Past Petra Kvitova, Gives Russia A 2-1 Lead
Photo courtesy: Fed Cup

Inside a packed O2 Arena in Prague, Maria Sharapova defeated Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a highly entertaining clash, giving Russia a 2-1 lead in the BNP Paribas Fed Cup Final.

Coming In...

Coming into this match, both players were well aware that they needed to be at their best in order to give their respective country a 2-1 lead. Since Sharapova and Kvitova both love taking the ball early, it was critical for both players to get the first strike in as many rallies as possible. Of course, since both players love being aggressive, there was bound to be an abundance of unforced errors from both sides. Sharapova and Kvitova both needed to keep their unforced errors at a minimum, while still being aggressive in order to win.

Sharapova had a slim 5-4 head-to-head record against Kvitova, with their last match coming just two weeks ago at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global. After taking the opening set 6-3, the Czech battled back from 1-5 down to derail her Russian counterpart's hopes of making a winning return to action. As a result, Kvitova advanced to the final, where she lost in three sets to Agnieszka Radwanska.

Kvitova Too Good For Sharapova in Set Number One

The match began in similar fashion to how Kvitova and Sharapova's encounter in Singapore ended; the Czech breaking the Russian straight away in the opening game. Looking seemingly at home on the indoor hard courts of Prague, Kvitova was breezing through all of her service games in the opening set, losing just one point in each of them. Despite making just 7 of her 20 first serves in the opening frame, the world number six hit some superb second serves, which neutralized Sharapova's return position. Despite getting broken in the opening game, the world number four fought through each of her service games in an attempt to stay in touch with the Czech. However, due to Kvitova's superb serving, Sharapova was unable to make any inroads when returning, and she eventually crumbled while serving to stay in the set. Trailing 3-5, the five-time Grand Slam champion was unable to find her range. After some blistering hitting from Kvitova, Sharapova hit a backhand unforced error before hitting a double fault to give the Czech three set points. In the end, Kvitova only needed the one as Sharapova hit a forehand drive volley into the bottom of the net, handing the world number six the opening set.

Sharapova Saves Numerous Break Points, Eventually Breaks and Holds to Secure Second Set

The second set looked like it would begin much like the first, but Sharapova was beginning to find her range when it really mattered. After Kvitova saved two break points in her opening service game, the Russian saved two times as many in the following game, doing whatever she could to stay with the Czech.