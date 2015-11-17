ATP World Tour Finals: Roger Federer Stuns World Number One Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets

It was the night session at the O2 Arena in London, and everyone, even the Bryan Brothers, knew what everyone was waiting for. Roger Federer ended Novak Djokovic's win streak at 23 and handed the Serb his first loss at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 7-5, 6-2 win.

A Tight Set Decided On A Stunning End On Set Point

Djokovic got a break point in the first game of the match, but it was saved as the Swiss held. Djokovic started the match with an amazing energy, moving very well and with intensity.

Both of them were playing very well, and the server was dominant throughout the opening set. The match was leveled at one-all, and Federer was about to close his service game at love until the world number one hit a stunning inside-out forehand return winner. The Swiss double-faulted and this game which looked to be a runaway for Federer turned out to be more of a challenge. He held however for a 2-1 lead.

The world number one began finding himself in a bit of trouble in his service games while the Swiss continued to have no problem. Djokovic started to put to hit too many balls in the middle of the court and found himself in more trouble as the maestro found the perfect timing on his forehand. Federer continued to provide damaging blows when serving by holding at love again. The Serb had to serve to stay in the set. He started to feel the pressure and double-faulted. At 40-30, Roger Federer missed his return to level it at 5-all.

In a game where Federer knew there was going to be pressure, he dismissed that thought as quickly as possible with a hold of serve in just over a minute. On set point, Federer showed off his aggressive tactics as he kept Djokovic on the defensive. He finished of a stunning point as he took the low volley and dropped it right on the line to take the opening set 7-5.

Federer Keeps His Cool As Novak Disappears

Federer raced out to an early 2-0 lead to open the set as all the momentum was on his side. Djokovic was extremely frustrated as a horrible game caused him to be broken.

Djokovic is not a person that gives up easily and to satisfy himself and many fans around the world, he broke right back. He leveled the match at two-all and order looked to be restored for the time being.

Like the first set, Federer was playing amazing tennis and serving so well. Djokovic uncharacteristically began missing on his favorite wing, the backhand, and Federer took advantage of that to go up 3-2. He would go on to get the break lead for 4-2.

Djokovic continued to berate himself for all the mistakes he made. Those mistakes continued to pile on. Federer made it 5-2 as the Serb looked all but out of it.

Serving to stay alive, Djokovic felt the pressure and Federer got the first match point. After a long rally, the world number one saved it as it went to deuce. Federer took it on his second match point after the Serb hit a forehand wide and ended Djokovic's 38 match win streak on indoor hard courts.

Qualification Scenarios

Federer has already qualified to the semifinal.

Novak Djokovic qualifies if he defeats Berdych in straight sets on Thursday.

The only way Tomas Berdych can qualify is if he wins in two sets, and Federer wins by any score.

Kei Nishikori qualifies if he wins, and Djokovic loses.