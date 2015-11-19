ATP World Tour Finals: Roger Federer Outwits Kei Nishikori In The Tournament's Best Match So Far

On the second to last day of round-robin play at the ATP World Tour Finals, the tournament without a doubt produced its finest match of this year’s event between Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori. The world number two and world number eight produced the O2 Arena’s finest display as the Swiss maestro took out the Japanese number one 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. The win for Federer gave him three wins in the round-robin stage of Group Stan Smith as Nishikori bowed out of the tournament.

Stunning Display From Both Players But Federer Takes Opener

Nishikori was the first man to fall into trouble battling at 30-30 down 0-1, but he found a way to get on the board, thanks to his high first serve percentage. The world number eight was broken first as he came from behind and found himself at 30-40. Federer’s wittiness drew an error from Nishikori to take a 3-1 lead. Despite that break, the Japanese struck back as Nishikori used his favorite backhand to overpower Federer in backhand-to-backhand rallies with the 17-time Grand Slam champion dumping one into the net to give the break back.

After consolidating, the 2014 US Open runner-up found himself with an opportunity to move ahead after a stunning backhand winner behind Federer gave him double break point. An extravagant forehand winner left Federer glued to his spot as the momentum all of a sudden swung Nishikori’s way.

Nishikori had a point to make it four games on the trot, but Federer duly outsmarted him at 40-30 which caused the Japanese number one to tighten up and surrender his quick lead. Federer would hold for 5-4, but that was without witnessing one of the points of the match with Federer hitting a half-volley behind Nishikori, but somehow, he was able to reach it and hit a backhand winner behind Federer. Absolutely marvelous stuff despite not being able to break.