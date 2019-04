Daria Gavrilova is now representing Australia for all tournaments on the Grand Slam and WTA circuit. The 21-year-old was born in Russia but resides in Melbourne, Australia, where the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, is held. In her first event of next year, the Hopman Cup, she will be playing for the second Australia team, Australia Green, partnering with Nick Kyrgios.

So happy to announce that I'm officially an Aussie now!!!! Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi!!!