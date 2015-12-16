Lareau: Raonic Can Be a Top 5 Player

After a terrific start to the 2015 season, Milos Raonic crashed and burned courtesy of a rash of injuries that kept the big-serving Canadian from playing his best tennis. A back injury would eventually end his season early. With Raonic turning 25 at the end of the month and injuries continuing to bother him in the offseason, questions are beginning to appear in regards to Raonic’s viability as a top-tier tennis player for years to come.

The Canadian got a big endorsement yesterday. Sebastien Lareau, the former Grand Slam winner and Olympic gold medalist for Canada, said that he believes that Raonic will bounce back. Lareau thinks Raonic still has what it takes to be a contender on the ATP World Tour.

Lareau's Endorsement

“[Milos] has got a really physical game with a big serve and a big forehand so I think if he can get away from the injuries I think he’s definitely got a shot to remain in the Top 5” Lareau recently said in a Tennis.com report.

“It’s tough but I think he can because with a weapon like that. You can’t go on the court with Milos and think it’s going to be an easy match with his big serve because you have very few opportunities. The serves and breakpoints that you have to convert on. There’s a lot of pressure when you play a guy like that, you can’t lose your serve.”

Lareau (left) with Daniel Nestor at the 2000 Olympics/Photo: Clive Brunskill-Getty Images

Lareau continued saying, “He’s got the weapons. He could be a bit better footwork, stay a bit longer in the rallies, not always going for so much all the time, but I think that’s going to come with experience and maybe a bit more confidence too. He’s got a shot”

Lareau emphasized that the key for Raonic is staying healthy, repeating that the young Canadian needs to “stay away from the injuries.” Lareau was the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam on the main tour, winning the 1999 U.S. Open in doubles play. Lareau also partnered with Canadian legend Daniel Nestor for the Olympic Gold Medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Raonic's Progress

Raonic first blasted onto the tour in 2011 at the age of 20, reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open. He won his first career title that same year at the SAP Open in San Jose, California. He has slowly progressed up the ATP rankings and his results have improved over the years.

Raonic victorious at the Citi Open in 2014/Photo: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

However, Raonic’s progress has been slow and he has yet to win a big title. Raonic reached his first Masters 1000 final in the summer of 2013 on home soil in Montreal. Last year, he became the first Canadian man to reach the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam event in singles at the French Open. He followed it up by reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon. Raonic also reached his second Masters 1000 final in November in Paris and climbed to a career-high ranking of number four in May.

In a moment of truly poor timing, Raonic required surgery on his right foot to fix a pinched nerve that same month. When he returned, a string of injuries kept him down. The back injury finally ended his season in October. He returned in the IPTL this Fall, only for the back injury to force him to withdraw. Raonic is hoping to be healthy and ready to the start of the 2016 season.