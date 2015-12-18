2015 Season Review: Tomas Berdych
Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning the final match against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain on day eight of the 2015 Shenzhen Open. (Photo by ATP World Tour)

Tomas Berdych is one of those players that have failed to take the next step in winning a major. While he’s been waiting to take that next step, players like Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic have leaped right past him in winning Grand Slam titles. His seasons for the past number of years are pretty similar, finish inside the top eight, win a couple of tournaments, and get deep into a major or two and a couple of Masters. Nothing too mind-boggling, but it gets the job done.

Win/Loss

The Czech number one finished the season with a 57-22 record. Despite hitting 50-plus wins once again, Berdych struggled against the world’s best and when it mattered most. He finished a dreadful 3-14 against the top ten and had a losing record in finals going 2-3.

High Points

The first five months of the season saw Berdych reach the semifinals or better in six of seven tournaments. With the help of a couple of early upsets to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the 30-year-old found himself in the final in Doha against David Ferrer but finished runner-up to the Spaniard.

At the Australian Open, he found himself in the quarterfinal against an out-of-form Nadal, but the Spaniard had picked up a cool 17 straight wins over Berdych. The world number six could not pick a better time to play the match of his life, delivering a mind-boggling straight sets win over the world number five, including a second set bagel. He’d crash out in the semifinals against Andy Murray where there was a bit of heat between Kim Murray and Berdych.