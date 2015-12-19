Roger Federer Plans On Keeping The SABR

The SABR, Sneak Attack By Roger, may not have helped Roger Federer win his 18th Grand Slam title, but he is not about to stop using it. Federer has gone on record saying that he intends to continue working on the tactic, for which he received a lot of attention during the North American hard courts this past summer.

Federer on the SABR

“I would love to keep trying it, now I have time to practice, so I am sure I will spend some time on that as well and see if it’s something I should keep up,” said Federer, who is currently playing for the UAE Royals in the IPTL.

The SABR played a role in Federer's 2015 Cincinnati title. Photo: Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports

Federer received a lot of attention for the surprising and slightly controversial tactic during the summer. The effectiveness of the SABR was debatable, but it certainly made for a media frenzy. Federer expressed his enthusiasm for the move saying, “I am happy that it kind of worked, it was fun and it was all over the news, I thought it was quite exciting for me personally."

What is the SABR

The Sneak Attack By Roger involves the Swiss charging in on an opponent's serve, often second, returning it with a half volley nearly at the service line, and following it to the net. The attack serves two purposes: it gives Federer a favourable position at the net, and it catches his opponent by surprise, often drawing a weak return or even an error.

Check out the SABR in action against some top opponents, including Murray and Djokovic.

No player was safe, as Federer tried it out even against his big four rivals, including in a pair of big finals against Novak Djokovic. The SABR worked pretty well for Federer, helping him to reach the finals of both Cincinnati and the US Open, winning the former. Most opponents, even Djokovic, struggled with it. Rafael Nadal ate it up in their Basel meeting, but that has not seemed to have discouraged Federer. Expect more SABRs in 2016.