2015 Season Review: Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber was not having a good year by the time the clay season rolled around. The German had won just 8 of her 17 matches, and quite frankly, she didn’t look like she was enjoying herself as much when she stepped onto court. However, by the time the Family Circle Cup rolled around, everything seemed to change. Suddenly, she was beginning to string together big wins against the world's elite but more importantly, she was beginning to enjoy herself again. After falling out of the top 10 for the first time in two years, not only did the German number one regain her spot amongst the world’s elite, she won four titles – all at the WTA Premier level. In addition to this, she ended the season with a WTA-leading 53 wins to 22 losses (.707).

Kerber’s Horrid Start to the Season

A disappointed Angelique Kerber leaves the court after being upset in the first round of the Australian Open by Irina-Camelia Begu. (Photo courtesy: Hannah Peters/Getty Images AsiaPac)

At a glance, Kerber’s commencement to the season didn’t look so inferior. A quarter final showing in Brisbane and a semi final showing in Sydney were both solid results, given the incredible fields in those two events, respectively.

However, it was at the Australian Open when things began to go south for the German. In her opener, Kerber lost to Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in a match where she was nowhere near her best. That defeat was definitely a difficult one to digest for the 27-year-old given her consistency in Grand Slams year after year – it was also her first loss in the first round of a Grand Slam since Wimbledon of 2011.

That loss also set off a chain reaction of bad results for the German, one that she would be unable to stop until the clay season. Struggling to find any consistency, Kerber won just two matches in a span of two months, and was getting outclassed by opponents she would normally beat when at her best.

Kerber Goes 11-0 in April

However, by the time the Family Circle Cup arrived on the WTA calendar, everything seemed to change for Angelique Kerber. It all started in her first round match – down a set and a break to Evgeniya Rodina, the German number one dug deep to level the match at a set apiece. Things didn’t get any easier for Kerber though – she was down a break on multiple occasions in the decider, but time and time again, she was able to find the right answers while on the receiving end. In the end, the 27-year-old was able to clinch a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win not because of her quality of play, but because of the way she fought in the face of adversity.

From there, Kerber seemed to grow in confidence with every victory, defeating Lara Arruabarrena, getting revenge on Irina-Camelia Begu, and outclassing compatriot Andrea Petkovic en route to her first clay court final in five years. In the showpiece, the German number one had to defend for all she was worth against WTA Rising Star Madison Keys, eventually outlasting the American 7-5 in the third to clinch her first title in 18 months.

Angelique Kerber poses with the winner's trophy after winning the 2015 Family Circle Cup. (Photo courtesy: Christopher Levy)

“It's unbelievable,” Kerber said shortly after the match. “To win here after the really difficult weeks I had, I'm feeling great. Last year, I had four finals and I didn’t win any of them, so it’s great that I actually won this one today. It’s just been a great week for me here. I’m really happy about my game.”

That happiness about her form seemed to translate into even better results as a couple of weeks later, Kerber tasted glory on home soil in Stuttgart. Due to her ranking at the time, the unseeded German was forced to win the title the hard way – she needed to win all five matches in six days. The draw hadn’t been kind to her either; a mouth-watering second round clash with Maria Sharapova loomed around the corner at the beginning of the week.

However, Kerber insisted that she was taking it one match at a time, and looked zoned in right from the start of the week. After surviving an early test against American Alexa Glatch, the world number 14 said she was really looking forward to the challenge of playing Sharapova, which ultimately turned out to be a thoroughly entertaining battle between offence and defence. After dropping the opening set, Kerber hit back to take the second set 7-5 with the help of this well-anticipated shot:

That seemed to take the wind out of Sharapova’s sails as the Russian struggled to counter the German’s momentum, ultimately resulting in a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 win for Kerber – which also handed the top seed her first loss in the tournament’s history.

In the matches that followed, Kerber cruised past Ekaterina Makarova and Madison Brengle en route to securing a berth in her second consecutive final. This time, she would stand across from good friend Caroline Wozniacki. In a dramatic and thrilling final, the German was able to come back from serving to stay in the match to serving for the match in a matter of minutes, eventually outclassing the former world number one with some clever play to clinch the title with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Angelique Kerber celebrates after winning her first Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title. (Photo courtesy: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix)

“A few days ago I said clay is actually not my favourite surface, but right now I think I will change my mind,” the German said. “I’ve played very well on clay the last few days and weeks. I feel good that I have had so many matches on clay, and now I’m looking forward to the next tournaments before Paris.”

May Miseries for Kerber

Unfortunately, like all great things, Kerber was given a stern reality check shortly after an emotional and draining week in Stuttgart. All of the tennis and travelling she had done seemed to catch up to her as she was handed her first loss in a month and a half by Samantha Stosur in Madrid, which was shortly followed by another loss to old foe Irina-Camelia Begu in Rome. However, a week before the French Open, the German was able to string together a couple of confidence-boosting wins in Nurnberg before withdrawing from her semi final match as a precautionary measure, citing a lower back injury.

A day later, Kerber arrived in Paris and went straight to the practice courts in preparation for the second Grand Slam of the season. When the highly-anticipated French Open finally got underway, the 11th seed was able to get off to a flyer, losing just six games in two matches, but ended her campaign on a rather sour note, falling at the third hurdle to WTA Rising Star Garbiñe Muguruza, 4-6 6-2, 6-2.

Kerber’s Title-Winning Rebound in Birmingham

Angelique Kerber reacts after defeating Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Aegon Classic. (Photo courtesy: Christopher Levy)

Shortly after her loss to Muguruza, the German took some time off before beginning her training for the short, month long grass season. That time off seemed to benefit her in the long run as she began her grass court campaign in Birmingham looking fresh and rejuvenated. After surviving an early scare against grass court specialist Tsvetana Pironkova, Kerber went on a tear – losing just six games in each of her matches against Jelena Jankovic, Katerina Siniakova and Sabine Lisicki – and was rewarded with a berth in the showpiece – her third of the season. This time, she would stand across the net from another WTA Rising Star in Karolina Pliskova. Much like in her two preceding finals to the one against Pliskova, Kerber had her back against the wall numerous times, but time and time again, she seemed to have all the right answers at just the right time. After splitting sets, Kerber went up an early break and even had a chance to serve for the match, but Pliskova broke back and held to go up a 6-5 lead. However, Kerber, unfazed by her Czech counterpart’s late fightback, held her own to force a tiebreak, which she won to secure her third title of the season, edging out Pliskova 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4).

Muguruza Knocks Out Kerber for the Second Consecutive Grand Slam

Coming into Wimbledon, there were a lot of expectations on Kerber’s shoulders, and many considered her to be one of the legitimate contenders for the title behind world number one Serena Williams. In her first two rounds, the German didn’t seem to be feeling any pressure as she went from strength to strength, cruising into the third round. However, once she got to that hurdle, she met Garbiñe Muguruza once again, and despite her best efforts, she was promptly knocked out of the competition in three sets.

Kerber Victorious in Stanford, But Struggles with Consistency Thereafter

Like many players, Kerber decided to take another break from tennis after Wimbledon, which signified the halfway point of another arduous season. But once she got back into competition, the 27-year-old was all business.

In her first tournament back, Kerber made an emphatic statement, winning the prestigious Bank of the West Classic on the campus of Stanford University - her fourth title of a breakout season. Winning the title certainly didn’t come easy to the German though – battling day and night against a variety of opponents, the German was able to come out on top because of an intangible – her mental strength. After defeating powerhouses Daria Gavrilova and Ana Konjuh, Kerber was forced to do a ridiculous amount of running against Agnieszka Radwanska in one of the best matches of the season. Shortly thereafter, Kerber ended Elina Svitolina’s run in the semis and had to battle past Karolina Pliskova yet again to capture the title. The old Angelique Kerber would have lost at the quarter final stage against Radwanska, but thanks to her new mental prowess, she was able to come out on top in Stanford.

Angelique Kerber lifts the winners' trophy after winning the Bank of the West Classic. (Photo courtesy: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

Unfortunately, that success was short-lived as in the weeks that followed, Kerber’s struggles to find consistency against some of the world’s elite had returned. Losing in the first round of Cincinnati and the third round of Toronto, the German was struggling to find any consistency coming into the U.S. Open. Despite not being drawn in the same section as Muguruza in New York, Kerber was drawn in a section with an even tougher opposition – former world number one Victoria Azarenka. After the former and the latter won their first two rounds respectively, they battled their hearts out in front of an electric daytime New York crowd, in one of the most entertaining matches of the season. Unfortunately for the German, the Belarusian was just able to find an extra gear in the latter stages of this encounter, winning it 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Kerber’s Solid Asian Swing Rounds off Resurgent Season

Rounding off the season in Asia, Kerber produced solid results but was unable to recapture some of the form that won her four titles in a span of five months. A quarter finalist in Tokyo and Beijing and a semi finalist in Wuhan, the German number one was able to string together a couple of good wins but never really made her mark during the Asian swing. However, a runner-up showing in Hong Kong was enough to earn her a spot in the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, her third appearance in the last four years.

Her performance in Singapore was an accurate representation of her Asian swing as a whole as she started strong, but failed to deliver against the world’s elite. Going 1-2 in the White Group, Kerber defeated Petra Kvitova but lost in straight sets to Garbiñe Muguruza and Lucie Safarova – consequently missing out on a spot in the last four and putting an end to her resurgent 2015 season.

Grade: A-

2015 was a very resurgent year for Angelique Kerber that saw her win four titles, all at the WTA Premier level. However, the German number one underperformed at the Grand Slams - failing to get to the second week of all four majors in 2015. Nonetheless, her resurgent season earned her a place back into the top 10, and there is no reason why she can’t continue improving in order to attain even bigger results in 2016.