2015 Season Review: Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber was not having a good year by the time the clay season rolled around. The German had won just 8 of her 17 matches, and quite frankly, she didn’t look like she was enjoying herself as much when she stepped onto court. However, by the time the Family Circle Cup rolled around, everything seemed to change. Suddenly, she was beginning to string together big wins against the world's elite but more importantly, she was beginning to enjoy herself again. After falling out of the top 10 for the first time in two years, not only did the German number one regain her spot amongst the world’s elite, she won four titles – all at the WTA Premier level. In addition to this, she ended the season with a WTA-leading 53 wins to 22 losses (.707).

Kerber’s Horrid Start to the Season

A disappointed Angelique Kerber leaves the court after being upset in the first round of the Australian Open by Irina-Camelia Begu. (Photo courtesy: Hannah Peters/Getty Images AsiaPac)

At a glance, Kerber’s commencement to the season didn’t look so inferior. A quarter final showing in Brisbane and a semi final showing in Sydney were both solid results, given the incredible fields in those two events, respectively.

However, it was at the Australian Open when things began to go south for the German. In her opener, Kerber lost to Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in a match where she was nowhere near her best. That defeat was definitely a difficult one to digest for the 27-year-old given her consistency in Grand Slams year after year – it was also her first loss in the first round of a Grand Slam since Wimbledon of 2011.

That loss also set off a chain reaction of bad results for the German, one that she would be unable to stop until the clay season. Struggling to find any consistency, Kerber won just two matches in a span of two months, and was getting outclassed by opponents she would normally beat when at her best.

Kerber Goes 11-0 in April

However, by the time the Family Circle Cup arrived on the WTA calendar, everything seemed to change for Angelique Kerber. It all started in her first round match – down a set and a break to Evgeniya Rodina, the German number one dug deep to level the match at a set apiece. Things didn’t get any easier for Kerber though – she was down a break on multiple occasions in the decider, but time and time again, she was able to find the right answers while on the receiving end. In the end, the 27-year-old was able to clinch a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win not because of her quality of play, but because of the way she fought in the face of adversity.

From there, Kerber seemed to grow in confidence with every victory, defeating Lara Arruabarrena, getting revenge on Irina-Camelia Begu, and outclassing compatriot Andrea Petkovic en route to her first clay court final in five years. In the showpiece, the German number one had to defend for all she was worth against WTA Rising Star Madison Keys, eventually outlasting the American 7-5 in the third to clinch her first title in 18 months.

Angelique Kerber poses with the winner's trophy after winning the 2015 Family Circle Cup. (Photo courtesy: Christopher Levy)

“It's unbelievable,” Kerber said shortly after the match. “To win here after the really difficult weeks I had, I'm feeling great. Last year, I had four finals and I didn’t win any of them, so it’s great that I actually won this one today. It’s just been a great week for me here. I’m really happy about my game.”

That happiness about her form seemed to translate into even better results as a couple of weeks later, Kerber tasted glory on home soil in Stuttgart. Due to her ranking at the time, the unseeded German was forced to win the title the hard way – she needed to win all five matches in six days. The draw hadn’t been kind to her either; a mouth-watering second round clash with Maria Sharapova loomed around the corner at the beginning of the week.

However, Kerber insisted that she was taking it one match at a time, and looked zoned in right from the start of the week. After surviving an early test against American Alexa Glatch, the world number 14 said she was really looking forward to the challenge of playing Sharapova, which ultimately turned out to be a thoroughly entertaining battle between offence and defence. After dropping the opening set, Kerber hit back to take the second set 7-5 with the help of this well-anticipated shot: